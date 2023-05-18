The Young and the Restless spoilers: Who from Sharon’s past returns to make TROUBLE?
While rumors suggest it could be Cameron Kirsten, there are other suspects worth looking at in the latest The Young and the Restless twist.
Things are about to get interesting for The Young and the Restless’ Sharon (Sharon Case) as her big new storyline has officially kicked off.
During the week of May 15, the audience sees Sharon at Crimson Lights babysitting her granddaughter when she receives a bottle of expensive champagne from an anonymous gifter. As she admired the bottle, someone was mysteriously, and rather ominously, watching her through the glass doors of the coffee house.
Right away, loyal fans started to believe the rumors about the return of Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) were true, as a champagne bottle has significant meaning as it pertains to the character.
For those that don’t remember, back in 2003, Sharon crossed paths with Cameron while in Denver, and he instantly became obsessed with her. After an initial consensual encounter, he grew to be incredibly abusive and even tried to force himself on her. Sharon was only able to escape after knocking him unconscious with a champagne bottle, although she assumed she killed him.
Months after the incident, he pretended to be a ghost to haunt Sharon. Once Cameron finally revealed to her he was alive, he blackmailed her into going away with him.
Thankfully, Nick (Joshua Morrow) rescued Sharon before Cameron could torture her any further, and the former Mr. and Mrs. Newman worked together to send Cameron off to jail.
With that as the backstory, is Cameron now a free man seeking revenge? Did he send the champagne bottle as a warning? That’s very possible.
However, we urge fans to look at some other Young and the Restless characters from the past before they rush to judgment.
For example, Grace Turner (Jennifer Gareis) could have sent the bottle. During the whole ordeal in Denver, it was Grace who actually helped Cameron recover from his injuries. She was also his former girlfriend, and oddly enough, Sharon’s best friend from childhood.
While the two women weren’t necessarily at odds the last time they were together on screen, their relationship has certainly been marked with jealousy on the part of Grace.
Has Grace’s jealousy swelled and reached a tipping point to where she’s back in Genoa City to torture Sharon?
Lastly, viewers should consider that the person who gifted the champagne has nothing to do with Cameron. Perhaps the gift is from someone tied to Sharon’s ex-husband Dylan McAvoy (Steve Burton).
When he was last on The Young and the Restless canvas, Dylan was parting ways with Sharon because he had to go into witness protection after he helped take down the very dangerous crime lord Luthor Fisk.
Dylan claimed he had to go into hiding as Fisk’s associates would be after him. Well, could Luthor’s associates have found a way to get to Dylan through Sharon and sent her the bottle to instigate trouble?
Fans will have to keep watching to see who’s behind the champagne, and what interesting journey Sharon is about to embark on.
This should be a nice alternative storyline to the ones currently going on between Diane (Susan Walters) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nate (Sean Dominic).
The Young and The Restless episodes air on weekdays on CBS. Episodes can also be streamed on Paramount Plus.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.