The Young and the Restless spoilers: Elena gets new steamy romance, but with who?

As The Young and the Restless’ Elena (Brytni Sarpy) attempts to rebound after breaking things off with Nate (Sean Dominic), who she caught cheating with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), the question for viewers naturally becomes who Elena will romantically link up with next?

Fans of the CBS soap know that it’s usual practice for characters to deal with a breakup by moving on rather quickly with someone else in the Genoa City canvas.

At present her options seem limited as Victor (Eric Braden) is hopefully married to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) for the last time, Jack (Peter Bergman) has his hands full with Diane (Susan Walters) and Billy (Jason Thompson) and Elena really don’t have much interaction.

However, there have been a few show clues as of late that signal she has some romantic options.

Bryton James as Devon in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

For starters, it’s possible that she and Devon (Bryton James) just rekindle things.

Although he is seemingly committed to Abby (Melissa Ordway) and their child at the moment, he was awfully concerned about seeing Elena move out of the place she shared with Nate.

Furthermore, the fact he went to confront his cousin over his Victoria betrayal only showed how much he still cared for Elena. Could an old romance be her new one?

Joshua Morrow as Nick Newman in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Another option for Elena is Nick (Joshua Morrow). He too has also been very supportive of Elena in light of her broken heart. A few times now in the month of May, the two have been caught in one-on-one meetings with each other, where Nick is giving her a shoulder to cry on.

Now an Elena and Nick pairing faces more obstacles in becoming a reality for a few reasons. First, he’s currently in a relationship with Sally (Courtney Hope), despite the fact she is carrying his brother’s baby. Second, we’re pretty sure Nick and Sharon (Sharon Case) are on track to reunite given how much she’ll need him with her new stalker in town.

Linden Ashby and Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Looking at a third option for Elena’s new partner, we’re going to bring up Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby).

Although it has yet to even be officially announced that he’s returning to The Young and the Restless, all signs in Sharon’s current storyline indicate that the former Mrs. Newman should be bracing for the villain's return.

It’s entirely possible that Elena, who wasn’t around during Cameron’s initial reign of terror, will find Cameron charming as did Sharon’s high school friend Grace (Jennifer Gareis). Sharon and Elena don’t share a lot of onscreen time together chatting it up, so Elena may date Cameron without Sharon knowing, who could warn Elena about his former behavior.

Or, perhaps Cameron discloses his past issues with anger and the law to Elena, but convinces her he’s a changed man. Elena was rather receptive to seeing JT (Thad Luckinbill) as a reformed person, so she could see the good in Cameron and believe the same of him and fall for the guy (although, JT is arguably different after his medical incident).

Whoever Elena winds up with next is sure to shake things up a bit in Genoa City.