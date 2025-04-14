General Hospital spoilers: Daniel Goddard’s new character develops a romance with…?

What is The Young and the Restless’ loss is General Hospital’s gain, as Daniel Goddard leaves behind the character of Cane in the former soap to become Professor Henry Dalton at Port Charles University in the latter.

Shedding some light on his role, Goddard shared with TV Insider , "He [Henry Dalton] teaches environmental physics, and it seems there are some things in his past that he’s done that have left him in a position of some form of investigation."

Now fans know that Dalton is a figure that’s also likely tied to Emma’s (Braedyn Bruner) mysterious “criminal” past, and a target of Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) new assignment as a rookie with the WSB.

With all that being said, and Dalton’s first appearance on General Hospital scheduled for April 15, we’ve done some thinking about the impact the good professor could have in Port Charles, mainly who he may cross paths with on the romantic front. There are a few ladies on the show’s canvas these days who probably could fall susceptible to the charming words of a handsome stranger. However, we’ve managed to narrow the list here to three eligible bachelorettes.

Cynthia Watros in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

First up is Nina (Cynthia Watros). She’s been divorced from Sonny (Maurice Benard) for a year, and her romance with Drew (Cameron Mathison) faded away the moment he started hooking up with her daughter. We’d say it’s about time she found some love in her life again. And given her track record for bad boys, exemplified by her dalliances with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), Ric (Rick Hearst), Sonny and Drew, we’d say Professor Henry Dalton may be right up her alley. Again, we don’t know his full backstory, but if the WSB is investigating him, we doubt he’s a Boy Scout.

If not Nina, then perhaps Anna (Finola Hughes). The police commissioner has had an anti-climactic love life for a while now. She was with Valentin, but their relationship could never really work due to his villainous ways, his father’s interference and Charlotte’s (Scarlett Fernandez) hatred for her. As far as Anna’s romance with Jason (Steve Burton), the duo can’t decide if they want to be friends or lovers. Plus, with him in this ill-planned baby cover-up with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), it seems as if show writers are planning to pair Jason with the mom-to-be.

So why shouldn’t Anna find love with newcomer Henry? Although with him likely holding a troublesome secret with her granddaughter, that may not bode well for a lasting future. Especially, if he’s doing something criminal.

Katelyn MacMullen in General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Our last guess for Henry Dalton’s romantic partner is actually Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). Yes, she’s currently all moved in with Drew, but that relationship is a ticking time bomb. Once Willow finally learns he slept with her mother and she sees Drew for who he really is, she’s bound to be heartbroken. While there’s an argument to be mad that post-Drew she’ll wind up back with Michael (Chad Duell) or even Chase (Josh Swickard), provided he and Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) break up in the aftermath of the truth about Gio (Giovanni Mazza) being fully revealed, Willow may desire something new.

For now, we can only guess about Henry Dalton’s prospects when he steps on the scene. However, he certainly has some lovely ladies to choose from if romance is in his future.