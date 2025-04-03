General Hospital spoilers: Jason’s big request for Anna leads to a shocking discovery?

There’s an argument to be made that in the history of General Hospital, Carly (Laura Wright) hasn’t faced more opposition to her romantic choices than she does right now as she continues to fall head over heels for Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna). Of course, she faced her fair share of people who didn’t approve of her relationship with Sonny (Maurice Benard) over the years, but at the end of the day, more people than not saw them fitting together like peas and carrots (a very potent and dangerous mix of peas and carrots).

Carly hasn’t really found one supporter among her inner circle who wants her with Jack. Even Anna (Finola Hughes) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) have warned Carly that Jack is too dangerous to be in a relationship with. But Carly refuses to listen to anyone. Not even almost being assassinated, in a murder attempt meant for Jack, has deterred the Metro Court owner.

Out of all her loved ones, Jason (Steve Burton) seems to have the most problem with Carly’s relationship. He knows her better than anyone, which you’d think would mean he’d realize you can’t force Carly’s hand with matters of the heart. However, after Lucas (Van Hansis) reemphasized this point to Jason in the General Hospital episode that aired on April 2, we think Jason finally let this point sink in a bit.

Now, do we believe that means Jason will sit idly by and let his friend ruin her life? No. In fact, we think it’s very possible that he simply changes tactics and goes in search of dirt on Jack that will disgust Carly so much that she’ll dump him. This is where Anna comes into play.

Finola Hughes, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Anna is the best shot Jason has in gaining intel on Jack. Anna and Jack came up the ranks in the WSB together, so she knows how he thinks. Jason has already shared her words of caution about Jack to Jason, but she probably has a lot more she can say to help Jason’s cause.

Taking things even further, we can picture Jason going to Anna and asking her to use whatever contacts she has left in the WSB to get dirt on Jack. She’s burned quite a few bridges in the agency, so she may have to call Robert (Tristan Rogers) for him to use his connections. Through a fact-finding mission, Anna could learn the truth about what happened to Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and Josslyn’s (Eden McCoy) new position in the agency.

If we’re right, things are about to get very tricky. Although Anna would likely want to investigate the murder of Cyrus, given the cover-up by the WSB, we suspect there won’t be enough evidence to make a case in court against Josslyn. However, if Anna shares the news with Jason about what Josslyn did and her new job, and he, in turn, relays the message to Carly, the new “Spencer matriarch” may erupt with anger.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Carly would probably be furious that Jack played her daughter and led her down a path to investigate a crazed murderer. Additionally, she likely wouldn’t be happy to learn that her child killed someone and she was kept out of the loop, nor would she be thrilled that Josslyn has been recruited into such a dangerous profession. Carly has already lost Morgan (Bryan Craig) and nearly lost Michael (Chad Duell) twice, so she’s understandably become a protective mother.

We should also bring up the possibility that instead of learning Josslyn’s secret, Anna’s digging leads to the discovery of the real reason Jack has targeted Carly and Josslyn in the first place. While he has legitimately fallen for Carly, he’s appeared to have been getting close to the women for work purposes. It’s possible this has to do with Jerry Jack (Sebastian Roché), but regardless of the reason, Carly will be irate to learn she’s been used.

Admittedly, we hope Jason does call upon Anna to find the dirt on Jack, because we absolutely love it when a fiery Carly unleashes. Plus, we want to see Carly work her way back to Sonny for the umpteenth time.