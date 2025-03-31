General Hospital spoilers: Brennan discovers a secret to blackmail Jason with?

Loyal fans of General Hospital know that one bond that’s proven to be unbreakable is that between Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton). They’ve been besties for years, with Carly often lying and manipulating to get him out of legal trouble, and Jason sacrificing his life and time with his own kids to protect her. And while they may not always agree, especially when it comes to their romantic lives with other people, the duo remains committed to one another.

Speaking of disagreements about their respective romantic lives, Jason is vehemently opposed to Carly dating Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna), ironically seeing Jack as a danger to Carly and her kids. To Jason’s point, Carly did just spend a stint in the hospital, having been poisoned by Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) in his attempt to kill Jack.

In her recovery, Jason told his friend that while he won’t abandon her if she continues on in her relationship with Jack, he did offer a stern warning. Stone Cold made it perfectly clear that if Carly gets hurt again because of Jack, Jason will hurt Jack in kind. If Carly is murdered because of Jack, Jason promised to kill him. The Metro Court owner was visibly shaken by the thought.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

This all leads us to think that Jack may soon find himself needing to deal with a Jason-sized problem if he wants his relationship with Carly to last. While using the WSB to put a hit out on Jason or frame him for a crime to send him to prison are Jack’s obvious options for handling his newfound rivalry, we tend to think Jack won’t take either approach. Carly would probably suspect Jack right away if anything were to happen to Jason, and she’d likely end their relationship.

Given that’s the case, we tend to think Jack may go in search of a Jason secret to use as leverage to chip away at the bond between Jason and Carly. Ordinarily, we wouldn’t believe there was any secret that could achieve this, but Jason is currently keeping a major skeleton in his closet.

Chris McKenna, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Jason has agreed to pretend to be the father of Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) unborn child. As viewers are aware, Michael (Chad Duell) is actually the father, which means Jason is lying to his bestie about her grandchild. That’s the kind of explosive secret that could really infuriate not just Carly but Sonny (Maurice Benard) as well. Despite years of lying to other people, Carly and Sonny demand loyalty, and Jason’s betrayal may create a seismic shift in his relationship with the pair. Realizing that, should Jack do some digging and learn of the secret, he may be all too happy to enlighten his girlfriend.

Should our theory prove correct, we also have a hunch that Jack’s actions could backfire. We’ve previously suspected that Jason’s betrayal, Jack’s lies about Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Natalia’s (Eva LaRue) lies about Sidwell (Carlo Rota) would push Carly and Sonny to reunite. So Jack may still wind up heartbroken.

