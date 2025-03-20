General Hospital’s spoilers: Valentin leaves Sonny a parting gift?

It may have been a long time coming, but General Hospital’s Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is finally facing the music for all his villainous deeds surrounding the Pikeman Group. Following a botched murder attempt on Jack Brennan’s (Chris L. McKenna) life, that actually landed Carly (Laura Wright) in the hospital, Valentin found himself on the run.

In his journey to flee Port Charles (again), he went to his old house, which is now owned by Sonny (Maurice Benard), to retrieve some hidden passports. Unfortunately for the Cassadine, Sonny caught him in the act and pulled a gun on him. Valentin only narrowly escaped with his life after he bargained with Sonny, telling the kingpin that Jack was really the one responsible for all the Pikeman business and giving a name of someone who may have planted the explosive in Sonny’s penthouse.

What Valentin couldn’t have anticipated was that Sonny would call Jack next. When Sonny and Jack eventually got on the phone, Sonny sent the WSB agent on Valentin’s trail, and furious about what Valentin did to Carly, Jack went to hunt his old friend down. As a thank you, Jack informed Sonny that his ex is in the hospital.

Maurice Benard and Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Of course, Sonny ran to be by Carly’s side, and for the first time in a while, viewers got a glimpse of the old endearing connection the two once shared. He confessed to being distraught thinking about a world without her in it, and she sweetly told him he couldn’t get rid of her. They capped the sweet moment by holding hands.

With all that being said, Valentin’s surprise parting gift for Sonny may be making him realize his feelings for Carly. We’ve long held onto the belief that Sonny and Carly were just destined to be together. Yes, they’ve been married and divorced more times than we care to count, and the last divorce ended with the two seemingly committed to never becoming romantic again. However, it’s the soap world, so a reunion has just felt inevitable. They may both be in relationships of sorts with other people, but those are already doomed.

Maurice Benard and Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

For Carly, her relationship is not likely to survive his deception. Not only did he send her daughter on a revenge quest that ended in Josslyn (Eden McCoy) killing Cyrus (Jeff Kober), but Jack also subsequently recruited Josslyn into the WSB. The Metro Court owner is bound to be furious, and if Jack had anything to do with Sonny’s penthouse bombing, then you can forget about this coupledom.

As far as Sonny, Natalia (Eva LaRue) is withholding a big lie herself. She’s the ex-wife of Sonny’s new enemy Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota). That’s information that Sonny “needs to know.” Plus, Sonny isn’t big on lies from his romantic partner, so Natalia’s betrayal may be the kiss of death to their romance.

At the moment, a #Carson reunion is simply speculation. However, it’s been years since the two have done their habitual mating dance, so it seems like it’s about time.