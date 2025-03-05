I have a major complaint about General Hospital’s Valentin storyline

If you’re a fan of any show for a long time, you naturally find yourself nitpicking about certain aspects of the series as the years go by, and in my book, General Hospital is no exception. While I’m still locked in with the soap, there are a few things I hope to see in the future.

For example, I certainly wouldn’t mind seeing Drew (Cameron Mathison) taken down a peg or three, as his villainous era continues to wear thin with me. Seriously, if General Hospital spent 30 minutes of an episode showing Jason (Steve Burton), Carly (Laura Wright) and Curtis (Donnell Turner) beating the congressman up as Tracy (Jane Elliot) looks on cheering, I wouldn't mind watching at all (kidding of course, as I don't promote violence).

I’m also hoping that Port Charles’ worst-kept secret finally hits the fan. General Hospital viewers have been waiting for months for the truth about Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Drew to get out and finally reach Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). It’s not lost on me that soaps have a habit of building suspense, but it’s time for this bandaid to be ripped off already.

James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

But if big reveals and bigger consequences are coming to the show in order of when the chaos kicked off, then Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has a storyline long overdue.

No, I’m not talking about his will-they-won’t-they romance with Anna (Finola Hughes) or his pending showdown with Jack Brennan (Chris L. McKenna) after Valentin tried to kill the WSB leader. Also, I’m not even referencing the whole drama surrounding finding Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez). Valentin’s conflict with Sonny (Maurice Benard) is unresolved, and I really want General Hospital to fix that.

Sonny spiraled out of control for months because Valentin tampered with the dimpled Kingpin’s bipolar medication. The horrendous act caused Sonny to be a danger to his family, in addition to himself. And while Ava (Maura West) piled onto the matter, I’d argue that Valentin’s initial actions are what led Sonny to beat up Dex (Evan Hofer) and almost take his own life.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

To this day, Valentin has yet to properly answer for that horrendous crime. Sure he should be brought to justice for that in a court of law, but he should have to answer for his actions with Sonny directly. Now looking at Sonny’s history, that would usually mean the underworld boss would make the Cassadine pay for his crimes with his life. But hey, with Sonny entertaining the idea of getting out of the mob business, perhaps a softer side of the Corinthos patriarch could emerge.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having said that, this of course means someone has to be the one to drag Valentin back to Port Charles. With Jason learning during the week of March 3 that Charlotte reached out to Rocco (Finn Carr), perhaps Stone Cold will be the one to do that. Although, with Jack and the WSB also looking for Valentin, there’s a chance the agents get to him first and try to eliminate him. But I honestly hope the latter scenario doesn’t play out, as again, I want Valentin to face some real consequences for what he did to Sonny.