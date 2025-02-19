General Hospital spoilers: shocking new romance for Nina coming?

If you’re like us, then you’ve realized it’s been a while since General Hospital’s Nina (Cynthia Watros) has had a real romance. After her marriage to Sonny (Maurice Benard) ended in disaster, it looked as if she and Drew (Cameron Mathison) would head toward a relationship before he kicked off a tawdry affair with her daughter. But given Drew has become an unrecognizable person and is obsessed with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Nina finds herself single and perhaps ready to mingle.

With that being said, we started to think about likely matches for Nina and came up with a shortlist of eligible bachelors. First up, is someone new and perhaps unthinkable — Jack Brennan (Chris L. McKenna).

Now we are fully aware that he’s currently in a romance with Carly (Laura Wrights), and their connection is really just starting to blossom. However, a growing list of things stands to present a problem for the #CarJack couple. Not only are nearly all of Carly’s loved ones warning her to stay away from Jack, but Jack is also a man of many secrets which may prove detrimental for a relationship with the Metro Court owner. Additionally, with him secretly feeding Josslyn (Eden McCoy) information on Cyrus (Jeff Kober) to aid her in the quest to solve Dex’s (Evan Hofer) murder, Jack is putting Josslyn in danger. Carly is not likely to think highly of that should she learn the truth.

So should Carly kick Jack to the curb, it’s not hard to imagine him and Nina striking up a friendship that evolves into something more. Our only real issue with this hypothetical pairing is that it would lend to the narrative that Nina can’t help but go after men who have been with her rival. Nina was right there to scoop up Sonny and then Drew, so Nina with Jack may just give us the ick.

If Nina doesn’t end up with someone new, she’s likely to be paired with an old flame. Along these lines, our best guess is she’ll soon reunite with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). We feel it’s about time he returns to Port Charles to wrap up some unfinished business.

Valentin's got a score to settle with Jack, he has to answer for toying with Sonny’s medicine and of course, there’s the overall Pikeman chaos. Rather than continue to live in hiding with his daughter, we think he should return to neutralize his threats and somehow "clear" his name. Considering these are the daytime soaps, this is all possible, and he can go on living in Port Charles and reconnect with Nina. (Notably, we can picture the biggest obstacle for Valentin living in town freely is Sonny, who may want to kill him for all the treachery he’s caused.)

Lucky bachelor number three in a contest for Nina’s love and affection we believe could be Sonny himself. At the moment, the dimpled Kingpin is in a relationship with Natalia (Eva LaRue). But with the recent revelation that she’s Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) ex-wife, it’s hard not to predict disaster for her relationship with Sonny. The Corinthos patriarch may feel lied to when he learns the truth, and we can’t rule out that Sidwell and Natalia have some unfinished business that draws them to each other. If Sidwell’s presence spells the end for Sonny and Natalia, Nina could be there to pick up the pieces of her ex-husband’s broken heart.

It’s worth mentioning that Sonny and Nina have done a few scenes together in the wake of Michael’s (Chad Duell) health emergency and Michael’s custody issues with Willow. In those scenes, Sonny and Nina look rather comfortable with each other. We have to ask, are writers foreshadowing something? Selfishly, we hope not as we are still waiting for the pathway to clear for Sonny and Carly to reunite for the umpteenth time.

Again, this is all largely theory at this point, but we suspect Nina won’t continue to be single for that much longer.