General Hospital spoilers: Lucky and Elizabeth save someone from Cyrus?

The walls are closing in on General Hospital’s Cyrus (Jeff Kober). With Anna (Finola Hughes), Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst), Danny (Asher Antonyzyn), Jason (Steve Burton), Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and more believing Cyrus killed Sam (Kelly Monaco) and/or Dex (Evan Hofer), it’s only a matter of time before Cyrus’ murderous deeds catch up to him. Since Anna and the PCPD are a bit light on evidence, we think someone else in Port Charles may get closer to proving Cyrus’ guilt, if not taking justice into their own hands.

However, when laypeople tend to go around town playing detective, things have a tendency to go wrong in the soap world. Hence our concern for Josslyn lately. She badly wants someone to pay for killing Dex, and Jack Brennan (Chris L. McKenna) has been dropping clue after clue pointing her in Cyrus’ direction. She even took on a job to gain access to Cyrus’ world in the hopes he left a smoking gun that would land him behind bars.

Jeff Kober, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

We also have cause to be concerned for Danny based on the General Hospital episode that aired on February 11. The teen angrily confronted Cyrus at the bar about killing his mother, demanding answers. Of course, Cyrus didn’t confess to doing the crime and Jason showed up to levy a deadly threat to Cyrus to stay away from Danny.

Now we think Jason will also probably warn Danny to stay away from Cyrus and let the police do their job, but Danny is proving to be a stubborn teen. So Danny could take on his mom’s knack for investigating and his dad’s knack for wanting people to pay for their wrongdoings, and he could come to pursue Cyrus again in the very near future.

Having said all of that, it’s possible that if Josslyn or Danny gets too close to this situation, Cyrus will opt to kill again to prevent one of them from sending him back to prison. People tend to get desperate to retain their freedom when it’s threatened.

Eden McCoy, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

It’s not hard to imagine Josslyn being the one to corner Cyrus. Perhaps she’ll confront him with what she knows about his criminal behavior. He may get angry and attempt to harm her, but given she has Dex’s gun, perhaps she’ll pull it on Cyrus to prevent him from hurting her or fleeing. Josslyn isn’t a killer, so we doubt she’ll go full-on vigilante and murder Cyrus. Unfortunately, should Cyrus suspect she won’t kill him either, it’s possible he gets the jump on her and takes the gun. Could he then attempt to kidnap her or murder her in hopes he can retain his freedom?

We tend to think Josslyn will be in need of a rescue. While Carly (Laura Wright) could certainly swoop in to save her daughter and Jason is always down to protect his pseudo-goddaughter, we think Elizabeth and Lucky may come to her rescue instead. Given how much time the duo has put into investigating Cyrus themselves, they are likely to be closing in on Cyrus’ trail as well and could suspect Josslyn may be in danger.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If our theory becomes a reality, we have to consider how Cyrus’ reign of terror might come to an end. Would Lucky and Elizabeth manage to rescue Josslyn and use Dex’s gun to hold Cyrus captive until the police can arrest him? Or would Lucky and Elizabeth arrive in time to help Josslyn, only for a struggle to break out over Dex’s gun, and one of the three shoots Cyrus in self-defense?

We can’t say for certain what happens next in the Cyrus saga, but with Sidwell (Carlo Rota) getting more acclimated to Genoa City and readying to unleash his own brand of chaos, we suspect Cyrus will soon be in prison or the morgue.