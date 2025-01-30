General Hospital spoilers: Drew or Cyrus becomes the focus of a whodunnit murder mystery?

We’ll be the first to admit that there’s been a lot of tragedy and death on General Hospital over the last several months. Heck, there is an argument there’s been too much.

Sam (Kelly Monaco), Dex (Evan Hofer), Gregory (Gregory Harrison) and Kristina’s (Kate Mansi) baby have all died within the last year. Add to this, Michael’s (Chad Duell) near-death experience in Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) penthouse and what we assume will be a suitable farewell to Monica with the unfortunate passing of portrayer Leslie Charleson, and the soap has become rather heavy.

With that all being said, we can’t help but think more death or attempted murder is headed to Port Charles via Drew (Cameron Mathison) or Cyrus (Jeff Kober). To be clear and upfront, neither the powers that be at General Hospital, Mathison nor Kober have said that Drew and/or Cyrus are being killed off the soap’s canvas. Our theory that Drew or Cyrus will at the very least face an attempt on their life stems solely from their current storylines and the amount of people in Port Charles who loathe them.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Take Drew for example. He’s in his full villain era and has arguably become the most infuriating character on the soap in the last few years. We won’t get into it further here, but social media is full of fans who express their discontent with Drew almost daily, and for good reason.

He has no remorse for sleeping with his nephew’s wife, and even as Michael was in a hospital bed fighting for his life, Drew inserted himself in Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) custody business, much to the chagrin of Carly (Laura Wright), Sonny and Tracy (Jane Elliot). The newly-elected congressman has also made an enemy of Nina (Cynthia Watros) for his manipulative ways with her daughter, of Curtis (Donnell Turner) for lying and his threat to sink Aurora and of Jason (Steve Burton) simply for betraying Michael. And we’re holding out suspicion that Willow will also join this list of names when she learns Drew slept with her mother. So in short, there are plenty of people who have an axe to grind against him.

Jeff Kober, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Then there’s Cyrus. We aren’t sure if he considers himself some kind of angel of death or if he’s just murder hungry, but given he killed Sam and Dex and there’s growing suspicion of his guilt, we have to think that grief may push a loved one to seek revenge.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) has been devastated in the wake of Dex’s death and believes Cyrus is responsible. Given she found Dex’s gun and has decided to keep it, there’s a possibility that she may try to use it once she has enough evidence to prove Cyrus’ guilt (although we think Jason or Carly would ultimately stop her from becoming a vigilante).

Then there’s Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). Now that they know Sam was murdered, if they catch a hint that Cyrus was responsible, they may lose it. Could Alexis tap into her dormant Cassadine genes and seek out revenge? Dante is a police officer, but he’s also Sonny’s child. Could he go rogue and hand out his own version of justice?

Speaking of Sonny’s child, we might as well throw Kristina in the mix, as she more than anyone has Sonny’s temper so she could go after Cyrus. Additionally, don’t think for a minute we forgot about Jason. He may not have been with Sam in her final years, but he’s loved her for a long time and they share a child. Considering Jason has the skillset to get deadly payback, we have to think he could go after Cyrus too.

With all that being said, if we had to guess which person between Drew and Cyrus was in the most danger of being killed, we’d choose Cyrus. The character has been boxed into a corner where we can't see a road to redemption, and the few family ties that he has in town want nothing to do with him (Drew at least has Scout [Cosette Abinante]). Whether he’s taken out or sent back to Pentonville, we can’t really picture him around Port Charles for that much longer. But hey, we’ll just have to wait and see.