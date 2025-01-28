General Hospital spoilers: Tracy uses Cody to stick it to Drew?

As recent General Hospital episodes have shown, there is no love lost between Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Tracy (Jane Elliot). Well actually, Tracy is in a long list of people in Port Charles who loathe the politician these days, but focusing on Tracy, she’s declared her nephew to be enemy number one. She even got Monica to banish him from the Quartermaine Estate, hoping the ban also helps cause trouble for his tawdry affair with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

However, Drew is determined that nothing will keep him from Willow. In the General Hospital episode aired on January 27, he even went as far as to enlist Lucy’s (Lynn Herring) help to find a big family home, suggesting he won’t be living in it alone. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out he hopes to be with Willow and move her and her kids into the house with him.

Drew may think he’ll be able to eventually nudge Willow into shacking up with him, but we think he has two big problems standing in his way. First, with Chase (Josh Swickard) playing friend to Willow these days, he may convince her that it’s not the right time to move in with Drew.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

The second obstacle standing in Drew’s way is of course his aunt. Tracy doesn’t want Michael’s (Chad Duell) children leaving the property, especially to move in with Drew after he tanked Michael and Willow’s marriage. But as of now, Tracy doesn’t really have the leverage to stop that from happening as Willow is the mother in this situation.

Now we’re sure people will argue that Tracy does have the leverage, as she could get access to the video of Willow and Drew in the playroom. We also thought she may go that route, but on second thought, her leaking the video could trauma bond Willow to Drew further and also hurt the kids. So she needs something more. That’s where Cody (Josh Kelly) comes in.

Back in October 2024, Cody and Drew got into a bar brawl where Cody called Drew out for sleeping with Nina (Cynthia Watros) while he was sneaking kisses with Willow. (Tracy had someone film the bar brawl, but it doesn't appear she heard about the Nina aspect.)

Remarkably, even after that and despite Maxie (Kirsten Storms), Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and Ava (Maura West) being aware of Nina’s escapades with Drew, that information has still not made it to Willow. And yet, it’s the one piece of intel that could destroy Willow and Drew’s connection for good. While we’ve long hoped Nina would just bite the bullet and tell her daughter the truth, she refuses to do so, no matter how much she also wants Drew and Willow to break up.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Josh Kelly, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

With the secret needing to come out and Tracy carrying a vendetta, who better than her to drop the bombshell? After Cody’s recent outbursts and arrest, we can imagine Tracy taking some time to talk to him about what’s going on. They’ve become friends and she likely wants to help him. He may be coy at first, but he may wind up spilling the beans of his recent financial troubles.

Tracy might be sad to hear about his financial woes but intrigued to learn he had another recent run-in with Drew. It’s possible that Cody decides to even tell Tracy about Nina and Drew. Should that happen, Tracy may let her Quartermaine mind run rampant until she develops a plan. It’s easy to picture her pushing Cody to confront Drew again about his dalliances with Nina, but this time while the scene is being recorded, hoping Drew admits to everything. Then once she has a daming recording, Tracy could take it and play it for Willow and pay Cody for his services.

Such a scenario would rock Willow’s world and cause her to likely cut off Drew and her mother. Willow may stay at the Quartermaines thinking she has nowhere else to turn to. However, remember what we said about Chase. His world is about to be rocked with the pending baby news from Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton). If Willow is crushed by betrayal and Chase is devastated by Brook Lynn lying to him, Tracy may just be the catalyst for the end of her granddaughter’s marriage. Willow and Chase could find comfort in each other and their friendship turn romantic.