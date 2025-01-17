General Hospital spoilers: Jason’s Quartermaine loyalty is rewarded with a big surprise?

In a shock to many General Hospital fans, during the week of January 13, Jason (Steve Burton) sided with Tracy (Jane Elliot) in her standoff against Sonny (Maurice Benard).

As viewers know, Carly (Laura Wright) advised Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) to ensure that Michael’s (Chad Duell) wishes for full custody were carried out as he fights for his life in a hospital bed. Diane got a judge to agree that Wylie (Viron Weaver) and Amelia (Sequoia & Serenity Mork Macko) are to remain at the Quartermaine Estate (or in the custody of Michael’s loved ones) for the time being. Outraged and under the influence of Drew (Cameron Mathison), Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) decided to ban Carly, Sonny and the rest of Michael’s loved ones from his beside until her kids are returned to her.

Wanting to be there for his son, Sonny tried to get the kids and take them to Willow, but Tracy refused to let the children leave. When Jason intervened, Tracy reminded him the kids staying was for their benefit as well as the benefit of Monica who was upstairs having a hard time knowing about Michael’s condition. Jason conceded to Tracy’s point. Although Jason could be in hot water with his best friend, he may soon find the Quartermaines are very appreciative.

Making a slight pivot, for quite some time now the legendary Leslie Charleson has been absent from the General Hospital canvas as the fierce Monica Quartermaine. Off-screen, Charleson was apparently dealing with some health issues , and her time on the show was reduced, with only mentions of the Monica character. Then came the unfortunate news that Charleson passed away on January 12. While there’s been no official word on how the soap plans to move forward with the Monica character, we have a feeling she’ll be written off the show to pay respect to Charleson’s legend.

Should our suspicions prove correct, the Quartermaine family is again about to go through some big changes. One of them being, who becomes the owner of the Quartermaine Estate?

While Tracy marches around the property barking orders as if she owns the place, she in fact does not, Monica does. Is there a scenario in which Monica wills the house to Tracy? Sure there is. However, we don’t think that will happen, mainly because Tracy is like candy corn. The members of her family either like her or really can’t stand her, with many members leaning toward the latter half of that statement.

It would actually be an incredible act of irony if the owner of the Quartermaine Estate became Jason. The guy who once turned his back on the family and even changed his last name assuming the ownership role of the family home would be quite the twist.

Not for nothing, since his latest return to Port Charles, he’s become increasingly enamored with the idea of family, and even moved back into the house for the sake of his son and niece. Off-screen, Monica has likely loved having Jason back and may even appreciate him standing up against Sonny recently. Could she secretly be working on a way to will the property to her only surviving son?

If Jason does get the estate, no matter how nice Tracy has been to Jason lately, she will probably become enraged initially. But once she has time to calm down, she should come to realize that she’ll be able to continue to bark orders and insults per usual, as Jason won’t throw her out because she’s a Quartermaine.