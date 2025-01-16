General Hospital spoilers: Tracy leaks Willow and Drew’s playroom video to get upper hand in custody battle?

We knew that General Hospital’s Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) should be afraid of the hurricane known as Carly (Laura Wright) for their affair behind Michael’s (Chad Duell) back and now their manipulation with Michael’s hospital care, but it looks like the tawdry duo should also be afraid of the one and only Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot).

After Willow (thanks to Drew) twisted Carly and Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) arms into agreeing to hand over Wylie (Viron Weaver) and Amelia (Sequoia & Serenity Mork Macko) in exchange for access to Michael, Tracy became a stumbling block for the compromise. Tracy refuses to let the kids leave the Quartermaine Estate and even convinced Jason (Steve Burton) to prevent Sonny from taking the children to Willow in the General Hospital episode that aired on January 16.

This of course means that Willow will continue to block Carly, Sonny and Jason from sitting by Michael’s bedside, which is likely why Carly confronts Tracy in the episode airing on January 17. Take a look at the sneak peek of the episode to get a preview of what’s to come.

It’s possible that Tracy proves unsuccessful in stopping Carly from taking the kids and handing them over to their mother. Carly is a desperate mother who wants to see her son recover from this horrific incident, and may see that giving her grandchildren to Willow ensures that happens. No matter what insults and perhaps rationale Tracy may throw at Carly, there’s a chance the Metro Court owner allows her determination to see after Michael propel her to reunite Willow with Wylie and Amelia.

Whether Carly takes the kids or miraculously agrees to leave them at the mansion for now, Tracy probably senses a big custody war is brewing. Furthermore, she’s aware that if Willow gets the children permanently and remains with Drew, there’s a likelihood the young Quartermaine heirs will be kept away from their father’s family. So will Tracy come up with a plan? We think so.

Tracy has already stated that Willow’s behavior lately is too unhinged to be raising children. Using that logic, it’s easy to assume that Tracy may go all out to prove that in a court of law. A judge may not believe Tracy's claims based on Willow’s choice of a romantic partner, but a judge may take exception to seeing the infamous video of Willow and Drew doing adult activities in the children’s playroom.

Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Previously when Tracy wanted to leak the video to the public, she was advised not to as it would do more than hurt just Willow and Drew, and impact Wylie, Amelia and Scout (Cosette Abinante). But longtime General Hospital fans know Tracy is an “ends justify the means” kind of person, so she may see leaking the video to the public is worth the potential embarrassment for the children if it gets the Quartermaines custody of Wylie and Amelia. Plus, Tracy would love to see Drew’s political career go up in smoke.

With all that being said though, we can’t be certain that the Quartermaines or Willow will get custody if Tracy goes down this route. Even if Willow is declared unfit, Michael has parents in Sonny and Carly. Sonny has a prison record (although pardoned) and has some pretty serious health issues coming up, so he may not be in a state to care for the young children in addition to Avery (Ava and Grace Scarola). However, Carly has a great case to make for custody. Also, we can’t rule out Nina (Cynthia Watros) making a play for custody here too.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t add that if Tracy exposes Willow and Drew in this way, she could face some real legal consequences. Releasing this type of video of others in the public domain is a crime in many states, including New York.