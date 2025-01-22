General Hospital spoilers: Drew learns about Sasha and Michael’s baby and tells Willow?

It’s not a stretch to say that General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison) has been truly wreaking havoc in Port Charles these last several months. To give a brief overview, after breaking up with Carly (Laura Wright) upon Jason’s (Steve Burton) return to town, he then entered into a romance with Nina (Cynthia Watros) that was laced with manipulation and requests. She wanted his continued support with helping to convince Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) to give her another chance, and he wanted her help with his congressional bid.

Then, even as Drew carried on in a sexual relationship with Nina, he started being drawn to Willow, and Drew and Willow shared some kissing behind Michael’s (Chad Duell) back. If that weren’t bad enough, he later slept with his nephew’s wife and has remained rather unapologetic about it.

Just when you thought he couldn’t get more reprehensible, after Michael was caught in the explosion in Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) apartment, Drew took the time to blame Calry for her son’s medical emergency before convincing Willow to use her medical proxy of Michael as blackmail to regain custody of her children. We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again, Drew is arguably the most infuriating character on the soap in the last decade or more (to be clear, we're talking about the character and not the actor).

Could he sink any lower? Well, hold on because we tend to think so, as he doesn’t seem to have a moral line he won’t cross.

Chad Duell and Sofia Mattsson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

As viewers know, Sasha (Sophia Mattsson) is pregnant with Michael’s child. She’s been incredibly careful to keep this secret hidden, only informing Michael to tell him she wanted to raise their baby by herself. Michael wasn’t thrilled with the idea but seemed to go along with it before the explosion.

The silver lining in Sasha's choice for Michael if there was any, was that by Sasha keeping the baby under wraps, and by extension Michael’s affair, Willow hasn’t looked that great in the early stages of the divorce and custody proceedings.

Willow’s affair with Drew and her rush to initially usher the kids out of the Quartermaine Estate didn’t play well with the judge who ordered the kids temporarily return to the family home. Plus, Tracy’s (Jane Elliot) words are ringing in our ears about Willow appearing erratic lately. We have to consider that the Quartermaines, as powerful as the family is, can find a judge who may see things from Tracy’s perspective. Even with Michael heading to Germany to recover, you’d think Willow would have no problem getting her kids back and keeping them with her, but we’ve learned not to underestimate Tracy’s reach and Carly’s vengeance.

Cameron Mathison and Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

With all that being said, knowledge that Michael also had an affair could level the playing field a bit for Willow as she tries to get custody of her kids and away from the Quartermaines. We can imagine Drew somehow learning of the affair and Sasha’s pregnancy, and running straight to Willow.

Although he may confess to letting Willow know the secret as it can give her leverage in court, we suspect he also has another reason for spilling the beans. While Willow has real feelings for Drew, she also has let it be known that she still has love for Michael, and Drew appeared rattled to hear that in the General Hospital episode that aired on January 21. Drew may hope telling Willow that Michael cheated on her will rid her of any lingering feelings of love for her soon-to-be ex.

At the moment, Drew learning of Michael and Sasha’s secret is all speculation. However, given his recent behavior, what’s one more sleazy act for the black sheep of the Quartermaines?