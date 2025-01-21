General Hospital spoilers: Carly makes a surprising selfless gesture for Sasha?

If you’re like us, then you’ve been patiently waiting for General Hospital’s Carly (Laura Wright) to go full-on vintage Carly. You’ve been wanting to see her unleash her unique brand of vengeance and chaos on Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) for cheating on Michael (Chad Duell) and for their deplorable behavior in the wake of Michael’s life-or-death emergency. While we can only hope that Hurricane Carly makes an appearance soon and wreaks havoc on Port Charles, she may first do something that some viewers may think is not very Carly at all — be selfless.

In the following preview for the General Hospital episodes during the week of January 20, Carly is at Michael’s bedside as he whispers Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson). Could he tell Carly that she’s about to be a grandmother again?

So let’s say Michael doesn’t actually manage to clearly explain that he’s expecting a baby with Sasha. It’s possible he provides enough clues to pique Carly's interest in figuring out what he has going on with Sasha.

We can imagine Carly going to Jason (Steve Burton) about her confusing conversation with Michael, and Jason filling in some of the gaps. Michael previously told Jason about his affair with Sasha, and Jason has remained tight-lipped about the secret. However, Jason may sense that Michael was trying to confess to Carly, and Jason might just tell the Metro Court Owner. Jason doesn’t know about Sasha’s baby yet, so Carly and Jason could deduce Michael wanted them to know the information to make sure the affair is kept under wraps as he goes into a contentious divorce and custody battle with Willow.

This is where things can get very interesting. Sasha has been rather quiet about her pregnancy, but carrying a child is likely to become quite visible. Once Carly learns that Sasha is pregnant, she may automatically assume she’s carrying Michael’s child. With Michael heading offscreen to get treatment for his burns, Carly may confront Sasha and ask her directly if she’s carrying the next Corinthos/Quartermaine/Spencer heir. Sasha might try to deny that Michael’s the father at first, but Carly can be very persistent, so she’s bound to get to the truth.

Regardless of how Carly learns about her new grandchild, we think the moment she does, she may sit down with Sasha and inquire about the secrecy. Sasha could offer Carly a similar explanation to the one she gave Michael, about the mayhem that can come with being a member of Michael’s family given the Quartermaine infighting and the Corinthos danger, zeroing in on the latter part due to Michael’s current predicament.

Sofia Mattsson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Having said all of that, here comes our selfless Carly prediction. Instead of fighting Sasha on her decision, Carly respects it and keeps Michael’s paternity under wraps. The newly cemented "Spencer matriarch" knows better than most the danger of being connected to Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) world. Morgan (Bryan Craig) died, Michael was once shot and lay in a coma, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) was also shot and now Michael is suffering from wounds from being caught in an explosion meant for his father. In the best interest of her unborn grandbaby, Carly may agree to keep the secret to ensure the child’s survival.

Now while Sasha might be able to keep the Corinthos name away from her baby for now with Carly’s help, Sasha may not be so fortunate about the Quartermaine aspect. As many viewers have already suspected, there’s a chance Jason will step up for Sasha and the baby. Whether that’s through strictly monetary support or pretending to be the father of Sasha’s baby, there’s a good possibility Sasha can’t escape the Quartermaine family.

Chad Duell and Sofia Mattson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

For those quick to argue that Jason is tied to organized crime too, you’re right. However, he’s actively seeking a way out, and because he’s not the head of the Corinthos organization, he arguably faces fewer threats.

Again, this is all largely theory at this point, so we can’t be sure how this storyline with Sasha and her baby will play out. But in true soap fashion, her pregnancy is likely to be laced with plenty of drama.