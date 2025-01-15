General Hospital spoilers: Nina tells Willow the truth about Drew to save her daughter from herself?

If you’re like us, then you’ve been impatiently waiting for the worst-kept secret on General Hospital to finally come to light. Well, more importantly, waiting for Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) to learn that her new boyfriend Drew (Cameron Mathison) was sleeping with her mother.

Willow knowing this information could truly change things. It could bring an end to this wildly unpopular relationship between her and Drew. As it stands now on the soap canvas, absolutely no one in Port Charles wants to see these two pawing over each other and attempting to defend their tawdry romance — and for good reason. Michael (Chad Duell) is Willow’s husband and Drew’s nephew, and the latter two completely disregarded Michael’s feelings.

Speaking of Michael, in the wake of him being caught in the explosion at Sonny’s (Maurice Benard), Willow and Drew have been a toxic mess. Drew pushed Willow to use her power as Michael’s medical proxy to ban Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny from Michael’s bedside until she gets custody of her kids returned to her. Although Willow is just trying to have access to her children as a mother, Drew manipulating Willow and propping her up to take on the formidable Corinthos/Quartermaine/Spencer clan in such a brazen way is alienating those in town. Frankly, the situation is alienating plenty of General Hospital viewers as well (we recently named Drew in particular the most infuriating character on the soap in recent memory).

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

It’s a shame that Willow is literally blowing up her life for this “disowned” Quartermaine, a point Nina (Cynthia Watros) emphasized in the General Hospital episode that aired on January 14. She told Drew that he’s managed to ruin her daughter’s life, and he smugly told Nina he and Willow have every intention of being together. He even accused Nina of not being happy for him and Willow because she’s jealous.

Having said all that, with the truth needing to be shared with Willow and Nina growing frustrated with Drew’s bad influence on her daughter, will Nina be the one to drop the bombshell?

We have to consider that there is a strong possibility that Nina may do just that. With Willow gearing up for a war against the most powerful families in Port Charles the more she listens to Drew, Nina might see the urgency in opening Willow’s eyes to who Drew is. Nina knows Wylie (Viron Weaver) and Amelia (Sequoia & Serenity Mork Macko) need to be surrounded by love and stability during this difficult time, and that Willow feuding with Carly, Sonny, Jason (Steve Burton) and Tracy (Jane Elliot) doesn’t help that cause. To her credit, Nina is trying to play peacemaker, and Drew keeps getting in the way.

Cynthia Watros and Katelyn MacMullen, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

However, if Nina does confess to Willow about her own escapades with the newly elected politician, Nina risks losing the close relationship she’s been able to build with her daughter. As angry as Willow may become with Drew for withholding the information, she could become just as angry with Nina. For months, Willow confided in Nina about her growing feelings for Drew, and her mother never confessed to already sleeping with him. Willow may feel that’s a major betrayal.

Nina is fully aware that her Drew news threatens to blow up her relationship with Willow, but will Nina be a selfless mother and risk that in an effort to save her child from herself?

It’s too early to tell, but we hope Willow finds this all out soon. And if Nina isn’t going to tell it, then our vote is for Carly to learn the information and gleefully confront Willow and Drew with it as one part of her revenge plot.