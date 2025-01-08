General Hospital spoilers: Sonny and Nina team up with two goals in mind?

With General Hospital’s Michael (Chad Duell) explosive exit from Port Charles, there’s a lot at stake for his loved ones and “enemies.” Although it’s yet to be seen if he’s dead or just medically out of commission for a while, in his absence, his selfish and repugnant Uncle Drew (Cameron Mathison) may think he now has a clear pathway to be with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Michael’s soon-to-be ex.

It’s not hard to think Drew will try to lock Willow into a relationship in the aftermath of Michael’s tragedy, especially since he used Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) death to help bed Willow, and he recently told Willow that he loved her despite the fact she hasn’t even sign divorced papers. However, regardless of what Drew wants, he may be in for a very rude awakening when a line of people gets in his way of making anything happen. First and foremost, he should be terrified of Carly (Laura Wright).

Carly was already irate to learn that Michael’s uncle and wife had been sleeping together behind her son’s back and that Willow recently took Wiley (Viron Weaver) to support Drew in DC. But once she learns of Michael’s burned condition, she’ll probably be in no mood to see Willow and Drew flaunting their tawdry romance in public.

In fact, we recently predicted that Carly will make it her personal mission to destroy them, which means viewers may soon get to see a vintage Carly unleash vengeful chaos.

We can imagine her going after Drew’s congressional seat and Aurora, and her attempting to take custody of Wiley and Amelia (Sequoia & Serenity Mork Macko) from Willow. Longtime General Hospital fans know vintage Carly is a bit of a tornado, relentless in her approach and always leaving behind some collateral damage. So it’s best if someone can try to contain her rage before she lets it loose. Unfortunately, Jason (Steve Burton) may not prove successful as the “Carly whisperer.”

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC)

This brings us to Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina (Cynthia Watros). As shared in TV Insider , General Hospital co-head writers Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten recently teased that “an unlikely alliance is formed in an effort to rip the blinders off Willow.” We think this unlikely alliance may be between the former spouses, especially as there are rumblings that Sonny and Nina will work toward a compromise.

Having said all of that, if Sonny and Nina do come together for a mission, we think it will be two-fold. They’ll likely want to do what they can to minimize the drama for their grandchildren in the wake of their father’s crisis. The pair may think in order to help do that, they need to first tear Willow and Drew apart. Sonny knows Carly, so he probably understands the more Willow and Drew fall for each other, the more Carly is likely to paint big red targets on Willow and Drew’s backs that will be good for no one. Sonny may want to make Drew suffer as well to some extent, but he’d probably be a bit more tactful in his scheming.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Also, Nina loathes the idea of Drew with Willow. Nina had her own dalliances with Drew and now sees him for who he is, and can’t stand that her daughter is falling for him. She probably would do almost anything to sever Willow’s ties to Drew, and likely understands the danger that the romance poses for the grandchildren, especially with an angry Carly out for revenge.

So if Sonny and Nina prove successful in their quest to end #Drillow, we think their second quest may flop. We’re talking of course about the desire to stop Carly.

Even if Drew and Willow call things off, we don’t think anyone will be able to satisfy the Metro Court owner’s need for the pair to pay. If we don’t think Jason will talk her down, we don’t think any words from her ex-husband will help. Sure, Sonny may caution Carly to think about their grandchildren before going vintage Carly mode, but she is a fierce mama bear and likely wants to take her swipes at her foes. And Nina trying to calm Carly down is a horrible idea that would likely make things worse.

So where does that leave General Hospital fans? If they’re anything like us, on the edge of their seats as we’d eagerly welcome back the Carly of yesteryear.