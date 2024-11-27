General Hospital spoilers: Willow kicks off a new romance after the Michael and Drew fallout?

You may be hard-pressed to find many General Hospital fans who have been pleased with Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) behavior these days. She’s shared a few stolen kisses with Drew (Cameron Mathison) behind Michael’s (Chad Duell) back over the past few months and recently slept with Drew in the children’s playroom. To make matters worse, Michael watched the whole sexual encounter on video, and both Willow and Drew have lied to him, admitting to only one mistaken kiss.

Now Willow claims she wants to save her marriage with Michael and the family they’ve built together, but that ship has all but sailed in our opinion. He’s come to the realization that Willow has real feelings for his uncle, and Michael already slept with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) and a test confirmed she’s pregnant. This all seems too much for Willow and Michael to overcome.

Katelyn MacMullen and Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

So when Willow and Michael call it quits, she may think the path is a little clearer to have a relationship of sorts with Drew. However, her tune will likely change when she finally learns that while she was kissing Drew over the summer, he was sleeping with Nina (Cynthia Watros). If Drew was hitting the sheets with any other woman, Willow may not be apprehensive about pursuing something with him. But Nina is her mother, so Willow may be absolutely furious with Drew, and with Nina for that matter as she’s kept this a secret knowing Willow had feelings for the newly-elected politician.

If our hunch proves correct, Willow could soon find herself without Michael or Drew, without her bestie Sasha to lean on (as Willow probably won’t be happy about the infidelity and baby with Michael) and without Nina to get comfort from. Feeling lonely and hurt, Willow may turn to her good friend, TJ (Tajh Bellow).

Tajh Bellow and Kristen Vaganos, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

We can imagine Willow sharing her problems with TJ, and him being a supportive friend. In return, TJ may come to rely on her as he’s dealing with relationship problems of his own with Molly (Kristen Vaganos). Given Molly’s behavior of leaning on Dex (Evan Hofer) in recent months, and the chemistry we saw between her and Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) on her birthday, we can picture Molly soon breaking things off with TJ and opting for one of these other men.

Should Willow and TJ both find themselves heartbroken, they may try to mend their hearts by falling for each other. They could become a new hot couple in Port Charles. However, would the duo find support among family and friends? Something tells us that Curtis (Donnell Turner) may not be particularly thrilled to see TJ with Willow, given he knows about Willow and Drew.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu .