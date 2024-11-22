General Hospital spoilers: Michael moves to take something very important away from Drew?

If you’re like many General Hospital fans, then you’ve been impatiently waiting for the return of “Dark Michael” (Chad Duell). It’s been over two weeks since Michael caught Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) on the nanny camera sleeping together, and he’s yet to make a bold move in retaliation.

Just sitting on this information is not like Michael. In the past when he felt he was wronged, he vocally lashed out at the people who betrayed him and set plans in motion to exact revenge. Heck, he stole custody of his baby sister from Sonny (Maurice Benard) and also tried to send Sonny to prison in two separate instances of retaliation, and Sonny is the father who raised him. Yet, the younger Corinthos has let Drew and Willow go unscathed.

Now sure, a lot has been happening in Port Charles that he may have felt were bigger priorities. Sam (Kelly Monaco) died and Lulu (Alexa Havins) has been fighting for her life. Plus, Michael may have been trying to keep his vengeful side in check, as he has two kids with Willow to think about. However, a number of General Hospital viewers have been itching to see Michael go scorched earth on his betrayers, and he just hasn’t. Fortunately for these fans who like the kind of chaos that “Dark Michael” brings to the fold, we think Michael may soon strike back.

Cameron Mathison in General Hospital

After talking with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) in the episode that aired on November 21, it appeared Michael finally came to the conclusion that his marriage may not be salvageable as Willow clearly has fallen for Drew, even more than she may be willing to admit. So if Michael feels he has nothing to lose, what might he do to Drew?

Thinking about the answer to this question, we know Michael has to be somewhat tactful in striking back against his uncle for Scout’s (Cosette Abinante) sake. The little girl just lost her mother and is now relying heavily on Drew. So Michael may not do anything that could directly impact that father/daughter bond. That means we doubt Michael will release the sex tape of Drew and Willow (although at some point, it’s likely that footage gets out somehow).

Instead, we can imagine Michael going after Aurora, taking Drew's company for himself. Right after Drew was elected as a congressman, he told Michael he planned to name him the CEO of the business. Michael brushed off the promotion news at the moment, angry he just witnessed his wife cheating with him. However, will Michael soon realize that he should accept the role so he can be in a better position to take ownership of Aurora?

Chad Duell in General Hospital

If so, Michael may not just stop there. While Michael probably won’t release the sex tape, he may use it to blackmail Drew into quitting politics or giving up his shares of ELQ to him. And heck, going back to the idea of Michael taking Aurora, Michael could theoretically blackmail Drew to give him the company, threatening to release the footage if he doesn't.

All in all, the cards may be stacking up against Drew if Michael makes it his mission to retaliate for tearing his family apart. Plus, with Drew now on the wrong side of Jason (Steve Burton), the newly-elected congressman has some big enemies who want to see him go down. Enemies that are in his own family.