General Hospital spoilers: Drew tries to blackmail Jason by using Danny?

After some speculation about where General Hospital’s Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) and Scout (Cosette Abinante) would go now that Sam (Kelly Monaco) is gone, in the episode airing on November 20, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) discovered Sam’s last will and testament. In it, Alexis learned that Sam’s dying wish was that her children be raised together and left in the custody of Drew (Cameron Mathison). However, Alexis made note of the fact that she wasn’t sure if Sam’s wishes were outdated, not modified upon learning that Jason (Steve Burton) is alive, or if Sam really didn’t want Jason raising Danny.

This custody arrangement of course isn’t just a done deal for a variety of reasons. For starters, since Jason is Danny’s biological father, Sam didn’t likely have the right to will their son to Drew. Jason may have been in and out of Danny’s life, but he’s never terminated his parental rights.

Now Jason may understand the importance of keeping Danny and Scout together, a notion that has been stressed several times in the wake of Sam’s demise, but Jason and Drew aren’t exactly besties despite being twins. And now that Jason and Drew got into a brawl at the Quartermaine Estate, Stone Cold may feel very strongly about Drew not raising his son. To Jason’s point, Drew already hurt one nephew when he slept with Michael’s (Chad Duell) wife, so Jason may think Drew is capable of hurting another nephew.

Cosette Abinante and Asher Antonyzyn, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Then there’s the fact that Drew is a newly elected politician and is slated to head to Washington, D.C. in part to carry out his duties. If he’s given custody of Scout and Danny, would he move them to D.C.? If not, would he be an active parent bouncing and forth between D.C. and Port Charles?

That being said, for the time being, Drew may come to feel he’s holding all the cards here. Especially, with Alexis vowing to see to it that Sam’s wishes are fulfilled. So will Drew see this all as an opportunity to bargain with Jason for his own advantage?

Going back to the fight, after it happened, Drew asked Ric (Rick Hearst) to see Jason with a proposition. Drew agreed not to press charges against Jason, but wanted Jason to sign an NDA promising not to reveal the reason behind the fight. As a politician, Drew knows how damaging it could be if it ever became public knowledge that he was romantically involved with his nephew’s spouse. So, he wanted Jason to keep quiet. Jason refused to sign the document.

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

However, is it possible that Drew may use Danny to get what he wants? Again, there is a big push to keep Scout and Danny together, with Danny even wanting that to be the case. Even if Jason’s paternal rights over Danny are upheld and he agrees to move onto the Quartermaine property where Drew currently resides so Danny and Scout could theoretically live under the same roof, Drew could very well puff up his chest and threaten to move him and Scout to DC if Jason doesn’t agree to keep his mouth shut.

And let's say in soapy fashion, the court rules that Sam’s wishes about her children’s placement are valid. Could Drew threaten to keep Jason away from Danny unless Jason agrees to keep his mouth shut about Drew’s affair with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen)? Jason would be in quite the bind that may see him agree to Drew’s demands.

While we know Drew going to such extremes would be incredibly low, given his antics these days, we can’t put it past him. In recent months, Drew’s ego has inflated, he’s become rather selfish and dare we say, a good guy turned bad. Should our theory about Drew ring true, he may not want to overplay his hand. Michael still has video footage of Drew and Willow’s betrayal, and that could easily destroy Drew’s new life.