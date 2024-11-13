General Hospital spoilers: Michael’s vengeful side returns and he strikes a low blow?

If you’re like us, and a number of other General Hospital fans, you’ve been counting down the days until “Dark Michael” (Chad Duell) returns. After learning that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) were kissing behind his back and then seeing the two get hot and heavy in footage from a nanny cam, Michael has thus far seemed relatively tame. Which, if we’re being honest, seems a bit anticlimactic. That leaves us to believe he’s a ticking time bomb ready to explode, and when he does, Willow and Drew better watch out.

In the past, “Dark Michael” has been pretty cruel after he's been crossed. Who can forget when Michael learned Sonny (Maurice Benard) killed A.J. (Sean Kanan)? Michael took custody of his little sister Avery just to spite Sonny. Then there was recently the time when Michael attempted to have Sonny thrown in prison after the kingpin cheated on Carly (Laura Wright) with Nina (Cynthia Watros) and broke up the happy Corinthos/Spencer family unit.

So how might Michael get payback against Willow and Drew? Well, let’s start with Drew’s political campaign. While he may wind up winning the race, could Michael leak the news of his wife having an affair with his uncle to the press, effectively pushing Drew to resign from office before he gets a chance to serve? Let’s not forget, Michael has video proof of Willow and Drew hooking up, so could Michael leak the video to the reporters during a press conference?

Now we tend to hope he doesn’t help make the video public considering what Josslyn (Eden McCoy) went through during her own collegiate sex scandal. Plus, would Michael really want to do something that embarrassing for Drew right now considering Drew’s daughter Scout (Cosette Abinante) just lost Sam (Kelly Monaco)?

Katelyn MacMullen and Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

However, instead of inciting a public sandal, what if Michael takes the video to get what he wants? We can imagine him informing both Willow and Drew that he knows what they did and showing them the video so they can’t try to deny it. Then instead of listening to their apologies and pleas, he tells them to comply with his demands or else.

Michael may press Willow for a clean divorce and make her agree to give him primary custody of the kids, while also forcing her to leave the Quartermaine Estate. She may be crushed not to see the kids every day, but he'd likely be unmoved, feeling as if she deserves it. For good measure, what if he also learns that Nina slept with Drew? Could Michael inform Willow that her new crush has been sleeping with her mother?

Cynthia Watros and Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Then there’s Drew. Michael likely blames Drew the most for the cheating, so he'll probably really try to make his uncle pay. Michael may force Drew to name him the permanent CEO of Aurora Media, which would be a shock to the current interim CEO Curtis (Donnell Turner). Michael may also blackmail Drew into giving him some, if not all, his shares of ELQ. And again, if Michael shares the news about Nina and Drew with Willow, Michael may hope that puts an end to the romance between his wife and uncle.

Now we tend to think the blackmail angle is more likely Michael’s course of action, and with Jason (Steve Burton) on track to collide with his twin brother after hearing about Drew and Willow's scandal, there’s bound to be plenty of fireworks at the Quartermaine Estate.