General Hospital spoilers: In the wake of Sam’s death, a loved one spirals way out of control?

Like many viewers, we’re still in shock by Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) demise on General Hospital. After roughly two decades, it’s hard not to imagine the character as a part of the fabric of Port Charles. Sadly, we’ll have to find a way to process this loss as we look ahead at the toll her death will take on several people in Port Charles.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is already pretty much in shambles and Kristina (Kate Mansi) and Molly (Kristen Vaganos) are sure to join her when they learn the news of Sam’s passing. The ladies has proved to be quite the foursome as the "Davis girls," and they now have to come to terms with the fact they are now a trio. Kristina and Molly in particular weren’t behaving the best that last time they were with Sam, as the two of them were at each other’s throats. They’ll have to make peace with that, but perhaps Sam’s death will also push the sisters to reconcile.

Then there’s Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Jason (Steve Burton), the two men she’s arguably loved most during her time in Port Charles. They both have had strong connections with her over the years, and now she’s just gone. As seen in preview clips, they each struggle to deal with her death, but Dante takes it exceptionally hard, blaming himself for her demise.

Speaking of blame, Lucas (Van Hansis) feels absolutely guilt-ridden. He was Sam’s surgeon during the transplant process, and for her to have died, he’s been unable to wrap his head around that. It’s hard enough to lose a patient, but when the patient is your sister, that’s a whole other level of pain and despair.

Of course, we can’t forget about Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) and Scout (Cosette Abinante). They've lost their mother. For these two children, Sam has been their most consistent parent as both Jason and Drew (Cameron Mathison) have disappeared for lengthy stretches. So we have to think about how Sam’s death will impact them.

With all that being said, we tend to think one of these individuals will take Sam’s death harder than the others. Now it’s easy to see that person being Alexis. She’s faced quite a few hardships lately. She’s lost a grandchild, witnessed her two youngest daughters going at each other’s throats, been arrested for murder and now losing Sam. Alexis is a recovering alcoholic, so it’s not hard to suspect she'll turn back to alcohol as she grieves.

It’s also easy to picture Dante falling apart. In fact, we once predicted that Dante would sink into a dark place after losing Sam, one that could present a roadblock in a future possible reconciliation with Lulu (Alexa Havins).

However, the person who may ultimately suffer the most in all of this is ironically the person whose life Sam saved. Lulu is finally waking up from her coma, and she probably will be stunned to learn Sam inadvertently sacrificed her own life to save hers. Lulu may feel more guilt than anyone and constantly look at Danny and Scout as reminders that their mother died helping her. While we think Cyrus (Jeff Kobar) is to blame, that has yet to be revealed. So Lulu possibly has quite the mental block to get over as she processes all that’s happened.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see the full impact Sam’s death has on the residents of Port Charles.