General Hospital spoilers: Cyrus killed Sam to reunite Dante and Lulu?

After months of speculation about how Kelly Monaco would exit the General Hospital canvas as Sam, the episode that aired on October 30 made everything crystal clear. Despite making it through the transplant surgery and even waking up afterward long enough to get engaged to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), things went horribly wrong as she lay in the hospital. Despite the best efforts of Lucas (Van Hansis), Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Portia (Brook Kerr) to save Sam’s life, she winds up dying.

As news makes its way around Port Charles, there are sure to be plenty of people asking how this happened. Again, the surgery went well and she was seemingly recuperating fine in her room. So as the hospital does an autopsy and perhaps even an investigation into Sam’s death, we think there’s a possibility that when it’s all said and done, all roads will point to Cyrus (Jeff Kober).

For the past few weeks, Cyrus has found himself as an unwanted guest around the hospital. He’s called himself being supportive of his sister Laura (Genie Francis), while being vigilant and thoughtful as it pertains to Lulu. While he could be doing some of this as part of his commitment to be this “reformed family man,” he’s largely doing this out of guilt.

Nancy Lee Grahn, Kelly Monaco and Cosette Abinante in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Before Cyrus started traveling down this road of redemption, he was a ruthless criminal willing to do whatever it took to bring down Sonny (Maurice) and Jason (Steve Burton). On one particular occasion, Cyrus forced Julian Jerome (William deVry) into rigging a bomb meant to kill Jason. The plan failed as the bomb went off and caught Lulu in the blast instead, severely injuring her. She’s been in a coma ever since.

Then with recent news that Lulu’s liver was failing and she desperately needed surgery, Cyrus seemed incredibly remorseful for what he did. In the General Hospital episode airing on September 19, he whispered to Lulu, “Somehow I will help you."

In the weeks that followed, Lulu’s ventilator mysteriously malfunctioned and exasperated the need for her new liver. Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson) speculated that someone tampered with it intentionally, and we believe it was Cyrus. Typically, the more dire need a patient is in for an organ transplant, the higher up the donor list they go as they need surgery ASAP. It’s not lost on us that shortly after the ventilator mishap, Sam became Lulu’s chosen liver donor.

Dominic Zamprogna, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

With all of that being said, perhaps just giving Lulu a shot at life wasn’t good enough for her uncle. Cyrus can’t give her back the time she's lost while in a coma, but he may have felt the need to at least give her back the family she once held near and dear. It’s possible that would have never happened with Sam in the picture, as Dante was in love with Sam and even proposed. Did Cyrus kill Sam to make the Dante and Lulu reconciliation inevitable?

Should our theory prove correct, Cyrus is going to have a lot of people he’ll have to answer to. Sam’s family will be furious and out for blood. Heck, Lulu and Laura won’t be happy with what he did either, and Laura is likely to call into question his reformation. And Cyrus better hope Jason doesn’t find him alone.