General Hospital spoilers: New Cassadine and Spencer feud erupts in the wake of Sam’s death?

Once upon a time on General Hospital, the biggest rivalry in all of Port Charles was between the Cassadines and the Spencers. The deeply rooted bad blood between the two families led to the craziest of storylines.

We’ll admit, the feud was at its best when Helena (Constance Towers) was leading the Cassadines and Luke (Anthony Geary) was leading the Spencers. The cat-and-mouse game between these two was comical at times, and their constant need to one-up each other created chaos full of kidnappings, attempted murders, explosions, mind control surgeries, curses and in the case of Lulu, an offspring.

The drama the two families unleashed was great soapy TV but with many of the characters from that era off the soap’s canvas, the rivalry has largely died down. Yes, Laura (Genie Francis) and Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) dueled it out a few years ago leading to his death, but that rivalry didn’t pack quite the punch (and Laura by then was no longer a Spencer in name). However, will the younger generations of Cassadines and Spencers pick up where Helena and Luke left off? Perhaps.

Kelly Monaco, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

With Kelly Monaco exiting the role of Sam on General Hospital, and rumors swirling that Sam will actually be killed off the show, we’ve been coming up with theories for how she may meet her demise. Well, during the week of October 14, it was revealed she was a donor match for Lulu, so perhaps Sam doesn't make it after the surgery. Should that be the case, this could lead to some tense moments between the Cassadines and the Spencers.

For starters, Rocco (Finn Francis Carr) and Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) may find themselves at odds. Rocco’s mom, Lulu, may be saved because of Sam, but Sam may die and leave behind her son Danny. The two teens are close now, but they may fall out if Danny comes to resent Lulu and Rocco.

Then there’s Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and Josslyn (Eden McCoy). For weeks, Molly has been relying on Dex (Evan Hofer) for support as she mourns the loss of her daughter, and it’s easy to imagine that support ramping up in the wake of Sam dying. Can that support evolve into something romantic?

Should that be the case, that presents a problem given Dex and Josslyn are still romantically involved. If Jossyln were to discover the attorney and cop sneaking around behind her back, she may become like her mother and lose it, and go on a quest for revenge.

Speaking of Josslyn we can easily see her feud with Kristina (Kate Mansi) revving back up if Sam were to die. Kristina may lash out at Lulu (Alexa Havins) once she finally wakes up from her coma, and blame Lulu for Sam’s death. Josslyn could easily catch Kristina in an angry tirade and be more than willing to step up and defend her cousin and godmother.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

It’s also worth mentioning that Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) may be happy now that she’s no longer in police custody for John Cates’ (Adam J. Harrington) murder, but she may soon start thinking more about the days she spent in jail in large part because of Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright). Zeroing in on Carly, if she hadn’t kept lying for Sonny, Alexis would have never been arrested. Is it possible that Carly and Alexis go at it for that reason? Not for nothing, the two women have never been friends.

While we can’t be certain a Cassadine/Spencer rivalry is about to reignite, we’re intrigued by the idea.