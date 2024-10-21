General Hospital spoilers: Jason officially splits with Sonny for Danny’s sake?

As Kelly Monaco’s time as Sam on General Hospital comes to an unfortunate end, we can’t help but start to wonder what happens on the soap canvas for many of its characters in the wake of Sam’s suspected death.

We’ve already speculated about the chance of a renewed Cassadine vs Spencer feud after Sam’s death, believing some Cassadiene resentment may soon develop should Sam die in her effort to save Lulu’s life. It’s also worth mentioning that her death may profoundly impact Kristina (Kate Mansi) and Molly’s (Kristen Vaganos) relationship, who have been feuding for months. Sam dying could prompt the two sisters to make up, or it could push them further apart (but we tend to think a sisterly reunion is coming).

But let’s focus on what Sam’s end could mean for Jason (Steve Burton) and Danny (Asher Antonyzyn). Danny is likely going to be crushed to lose his mom, and Jason would be his only surviving parent. Knowing that fact, Jason may come to make a few lifestyle changes. Mainly, Jason may finally cut his underworld ties with Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Jason parting ways with his longtime boss and best friend isn’t entirely out of the realm of possibility. Since he’s been back, he hasn’t exactly stepped back into his former role as Sonny’s number two. Yes, Jason helped the dimpled kingpin dispose of the gun he used to murder John Cates (Adam J. Harrington), but he hasn’t fully embraced Sonny’s world. Hence, Anna (Finola Hughes) repeatedly telling Jason he has other options besides working in organized crime and Brennan (Charles Mesure) offering Jason a job.

With that being said, if Jason becomes a single father, there’s a chance he tells Sonny he can’t work with him any longer. Working with Sonny has landed Jason in legal trouble and deadly scenarios, and it has already cost him time with his sons. Jason may not want to take any of these risks in the future, because unlike before, Danny won’t at least have his mom if Jason doesn’t make it unscathed.

Kelly Monaco, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

Additionally, Jason has witnessed first-hand how dangerous it is for a child to exist in Sonny’s chaotic world. Kristina and Michael were once kidnapped, Michael was shot and Morgan (Bryan Craig) died. Jason may no longer be willing to put Danny, or Jake (Hudson West) for that matter, in such precarious circumstances. This may ring especially true if Sam swears Jason to keep their child safe before she’s wheeled into surgery and then dies.

We should note, if Jason does opt for a safer career path, he’d likely have several jobs to choose from. He could finally join the family business over at ELQ and deal with the constant Quatermaine bickering. Or he could join Brennan at the WSB, although I don’t think that will limit his risk of danger. There’s always the possibility he could just run the legitimate coffee business or open up his bike shop.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors