General Hospital spoilers: Did Brennan find the missing gun to save Carly or recruit Jason?

It’s been a few weeks on the General Hospital canvas since Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) was arrested for the murder of John Cates (Adam J. Harrington). Since then, her daughters have been frantically trying to do what they can to get her released, knowing she’s innocent. Sam (Kelly Monaco) even proposed diving into the water to find the gun Alexis tossed, knowing if police analyzed it, they’d see it wasn’t the one used to murder John.

Along those lines, Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason (Steve Burton) were also on the hunt for the gun. Sonny initially had no intention of confessing to the murder and went to Carly (Laura Wright) to provide him with an alibi. However, as the walls started closing in on Alexis, Sonny was all but ready to confess to the crime in the General Hospital episode airing on October 10. He even told Carly to flee the country with Donna (Scarlett Spears) so she wouldn’t be prosecuted for lying, to which she angrily refused.

Things took a surprising turn in the episode when Anna (Finola Hughes) and the Port Charles Police Department received a package containing the gun. Where it came from and who found it are so far unknown, but we have an idea — Brennan (Charles Mesure).

Brennan probably could care less about proving Alexis’ innocence, but he deeply admires Carly. It’s not a secret he likes her and he’d probably do whatever he could to get out of trouble, as he’s done it before. He previously got her out of her bind with the FBI, and when the Spencer clan needed to find Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), Carly asked for Brennan’s help and he obliged.

Laura Wright and Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Now as far as this alibi mess with Sonny, Carly didn’t ask for assistance, but it was becoming clear that she needed help as the walls were closing in on her and Sonny. A private investigator was even following the Metro Court owner.

Not for nothing, it’s worth mentioning that Carly was nervous about going on a date with Brennan or being caught seen with him as long as she had to pretend to be involved with Sonny, so Brennan may hope with the gun found, he can finally start to date her freely.

We’d be remiss if we didn’t bring up the possibility that Brennan had a bigger motive for finding the gun and turning it in, and it had nothing to do with Carly. For a while now, he’s talked about wanting Jason to work for the WSB. Jason has refused. However, will proof that Brennan has helped Sonny and Carly, two of Jason’s best friends, get out of a legal bind be enough to sway Jason to change his mind? We don’t think Brennan will blackmail Jason into working for him, threatening to make the exonerating evidence for Alexis disappear; however, we think Brennan will list all his goodwill in an attempt to make him appear like a "good guy" that Jason can trust. But will that work?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To be clear, we’re still waiting for all the questions surrounding the gun to be answered. However, our Brennan theory is an interesting idea.