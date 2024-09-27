General Hospital spoilers: Jason and Anna would face one big problem in a potential romance

It wasn’t on our General Hospital bingo card, and we aren’t sure how to feel about it, but Jason (Steve Burton) kissed Anna (Finola Hughes) during the week of September 23, and it’s starting to look as if writers are laying the groundwork for a potential romance.

While the two have known each other for years, mostly in passing, they’ve managed to build quite the rapport when they found themselves on the same side in the investigation against Pikeman and the conflict with John Cates (Adam J. Harrington). Anna grew an appreciation for Jason’s skillset and his straightforward approach with her, and she seemed to be a fan of the fact that Jason is his own person outside of Sonny (Maurice Benard). For his part, Jason commended Anna for not letting John walk all over her, and he’s always respected her given how close he once was with Robin (Kimberly McCullough).

In the wake of John’s murder, Anna started to pull back a bit on her blossoming friendship with Jason, thinking he was returning to be Sonny’s righthand man in the kingpin’s criminal enterprise. She has mentioned a few times that Jason doesn’t have to go back to working for Sonny, and has suggested he’s outgrown that kind of life. Considering she grew a fondness for Jason, it’s understandable that she doesn’t want him working with a man she’s vowed to take down.

Finola Hughes, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Then came the mission to save Lulu’s life by finding Lucky (Jonathan Jackson). Jason and Anna were separately given insight into Lucky’s whereabouts and ironically found themselves on the same plane headed out of Port Charles. Since then, they’ve been working together in what has become a life-or-death rescue mission, which culminated in a kiss in the General Hospital episode airing on September 26 (although, it may have been partially staged as a way to escape prison). So is it possible that a #Janna romance is in the future? Sure it is.

If the pair explores their connection, they are going to face one big problem. Ironically, we don’t think his desire to protect Sonny will be as big of an issue for them as Jason’s loyalty to Carly (Laura Wright). (Yes, Jason got rid of the weapon Sonny used to kill John, but we doubt someone would be able to prove that to make him an accessory after the fact to murder.)

Laura Wright and Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

The bond between Jason and Carly is unwavering and has stirred up conflict in nearly all of Jason’s relationships with other women. He usually prioritizes Carly over his romantic partners which caused conflict with him and Sam (Kelly Monaco), him and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and the list goes on. So will Anna accept playing second fiddle? Will Carly somehow back off this go-around? The answers to both these questions is doubtful.

Now we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention another threat to #Janna is Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). Anna still loves him and he’s still gone in the wind. Should he return, would he instantly become Jason’s competition for Anna’s heart?

