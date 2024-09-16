General Hospital spoilers: Sonny’s missing gun discovered by …?

General Hospital’s murder of John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) continues to get further complicated with each passing episode.

Although viewers know Sonny (Maurice Benard) pulled the trigger, seeing the FBI as a threat to Kristina (Kate Mansi) and his family, Michael (Chad Duell), Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton) helped to perform quite the cover-up job, deflecting authorities' attention from the dimpled kingpin. Unfortunately in the aftermath, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has become the number one suspect, and for good reason.

Not only did Alexis loathe John for his attempts to railroad her daughter, but she made that contempt known, giving her a public motive for murder. Plus, Ric (Rick Hearst) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) saw her toss a gun into the water on the night of the murder, a fact Ric was all too excited to report to authorities. While Alexis was tossing a gun she found in Krstina’s purse, thinking she was saving her daughter from doing something stupid, the attorney has remained tight-lipped about this info and is unlikely to reveal it, fearing Kristina will become the new murder suspect.

Having stated all of this, Alexis is in a pretty bad position. She can’t say anything to shift suspicion on her daughter and there is no concrete evidence to suggest Sonny actually committed the murder. Sonny may be trying to figure out how to help Alexis without implicating himself, and Michael is looking to pin the murder on someone else, but neither is guaranteed to benefit Alexis.

Adam J. Harrington and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

This got us thinking about the gun Alexis tossed. From our recollection, it’s still missing, but if found, it could help Alexis out a lot. Given the gun was not actually the one used in the homicide, it could clear Alexis of murder charges, although she may have to answer questions about how she came in possession of Sonny’s legally registered weapon. Now in this scenario, it’s highly dependent on someone finding the gun with the best intentions to clear Alexis’ name.

For example, perhaps Sam (Kelly Monaco) or Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) go searching for the weapon. Then, accomplishing what Port Charles police couldn’t, the duo finds the gun and brings it to authorities on Alexis’ behalf. Alexis would likely find herself in the clear, and Sam would perform one of her last good deeds on the soap as the character is rumored to be dying with Monaco’s confirmed exit from the show.

However, allow us to present another hypothetical. Let’s say someone else actually goes through the trouble to find the gun. Taking it a step further, let’s imagine this person is someone with an axe to grind against Alexis who wants her to pay for a previous indiscretion. Neil’s (Joe Flanigan) brother Fergus Bryne (Lane Davies) is someone who can’t stand Alexis and was last seen on the soap’s canvas back in May.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

There’s also a possibility that someone saw what Alexis did and found the gun, but this person doesn’t want revenge but money. Alexis is an attorney and a Cassadine, while her daughter Kristina is a Corinthos. If someone stumbled upon the gun, they may think a lot of money could be made if they hold onto it until they’re shown the right dollar amount. Now if this turns out to be the case, whoever the person is must have a lot of guts to attempt to blackmail anyone in Sonny’s orbit.

It bears saying that this is all theory at the moment. We aren’t certain how Alexis will avoid going to prison, but we have a feeling freedom is on the horizon. It just may take a while.