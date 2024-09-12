General Hospital spoilers: Sam dies because of Lulu's new mission?

News broke on September 10, that the powers that be at General Hospital have finally recast the role of Lulu Spencer. Alexa Havins will be stepping into the role, with her first appearance as the youngest of Luke’s (Anthony Geary) children sometime this fall according to TV Line .

Lulu being folded back into the fabric of the soap’s canvas isn’t exactly a surprise as a storyline recently kicked off about her liver now failing as she continues to be in a coma. Her precarious position sparked panic among her loved ones and sent Laura (Gene Francis) and Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) to Africa in search of Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), hoping he could be a donor for his sister. Although in terms of the latter, we tend to think Jason (Steve Burton) will need to step in to help with this search-and-rescue mission to ensure Laura, Kevin and Lucky make it back to Port Charles.

Back to Lulu, for those General Hospital fans who need a reminder, she’s been in a coma for a few years as a result of being caught in an explosion rigged by Julian Jerome (William deVry) at the instruction of Lulu’s uncle, Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). Cyrus intended for the bomb to kill Jason, but Lulu was caught in the blast and hurt instead.

Emme Rylan, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

When Lulu awakens from her coma, she’s likely to be crushed when she comes to realize all she’s missed. Both of her kids are teenagers and she wasn’t there for them as they hit some milestones or as Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez), in particular, went through hard times thanks to Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

Lulu is also going to wake up to hear about all the people she’s lost which includes her father, her Aunt Bobbie (Jacklyn Zeman) and her nephew, Spencer (Nicholas Chavez). All of that is likely to be a lot for Lulu to digest. However, when she does, she may want to seek revenge for those responsible for a coma.

Considering Julian is dead, she could pivot all of her attention to Cyrus and plot her revenge. Now Lulu isn’t exactly the murdering type, although she did kill Logan Hayes (Josh Duhon) in self-defense. But when you consider how much she’s lost, things may have changed. Plus, she’d hardly be the first person to suffer from a personality shift after a medical crisis, case in point, Jason.

Let’s say Lulu gets a gun and attempts to kill Cyrus. But then, an innocent bystander catches wind of her plan and attempts to stop her from making a mistake. Yet, when this person tracks Lulu down confronting Cyrus, the individual gets in the middle of the two and gets caught in the crossfire, with Cyrus shooting in self-dense and killing the person by mistake. We think the innocent bystander in this hypothetical could be Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kelly Monaco, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

Less than a month ago, it was announced Monaco was leaving General Hospital after nearly 21 years, and there’s much speculation that her exit from the show will come with Sam’s death. So Sam dying at the hands of Lulu’s chaos is certainly probable.

In our scenario, we talked about someone tracking down Lulu, and by profession, Sam is a private investigator. So it makes sense that she would work to find Lulu to prevent her from making a mistake. Not for nothing, Sam cares about Lulu’s son Rocco (Finn Francis Carr) and helped raise him, so she probably would want to do what she could to prevent Lulu from making a decision that may send her to prison.

Should our prediction ring true, Lulu is bound to be blamed for Sam’s death which could become problematic for a potential Lulu and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) reunion. On the other hand, Cyrus killing Sam could finally mean General Hospital has a spicier storyline for him as he tries to evade Port Charles officers. He'd also have to answer to his dear sister.