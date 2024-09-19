General Hospital spoilers: Cyrus is the reason Lulu is in a coma, but will he ironically play her hero?

General Hospital’s Lulu has been in a coma for a few years now. If you’re someone who needs a reminder as to how she found herself in this precarious situation, allow us to remind you that it’s largely her Uncle Cyrus’ (Jeff Kober) fault.

Before Cyrus started traveling on this road of redemption and piety, he was a ruthless and lethal criminal willing to do whatever it took to bring down Sonny (Maurice) and Jason (Steve Burton). In one particular tactical move, Cyrus strongarmed Julian Jerome (William deVry) into rigging a bomb meant to kill Jason. The plan failed as the bomb went off and didn’t kill Jason, but Lulu was caught in the blast and severely injured. She’s been in a coma ever since, and in the present day, faces another deadly threat as her liver is now failing.

As Laura (Genie Francis) and Kevin (John Lindstrom) left Port Charles in an effort to track down Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), hoping he can be an organ donor, Jason (Steve Burton) and Anna (Finola Hughes) also headed to Africa to do the same, but the latter pair knows this is going to be a dangerous rescue mission as Lucky is being held captive. While Lulu’s family and friends are hopeful that Lucky will be the key to Lulu’s recovery, perhaps viewers should turn their attention to Cyrus.

In the following preview clip for the General Hospital episode airing on September 19, Cyrus leans over a comatose Lulu and says, "Somehow I will help you."

Cyrus’ words left us thinking how he may turn out to be Lulu’s hero. Now that he’s had a chance to bond with Laura a bit, he considers her family his family. Plus, with him on this path to prove he’s not this evil man anymore, he could attempt to rectify one of his wrongs and save Lulu’s life. But the question remains, how might he go about this?

We assume that he’s already been tested and not a match to be an organ donor for his niece. With that being said, we can picture a scenario where he turns to the black market to find Lulu a liver. Cyrus may not be as active in the criminal world these days (at least on the surface), but he probably has connections.

Let’s say he uses a connection and pays someone off to come forward with the liver Lulu desperately needs. While the organ donation black market is illegal, Cyrus may feel he’s morally in the clear as he’s helping to save the life of someone who is facing death because of him.

It’s worth pointing out that unethical organ donations have happened before in Port Charles. Fans will recall that Josslyn (Eden McCoy) is a recipient of a questionably obtained organ thanks to Jax (Ingo Rademacher). Nelle (Chloe Lanier) didn’t really have much of a choice in donating her kidney to Josslyn. That of course kicked off a firestorm of chaotic events when Nelle sought revenge, so could similar drama unfold if Cyrus finds Lulu a liver before Lucky can be tested to see if he’s a match?