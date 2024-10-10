General Hospital spoilers: a big relationship shakeup hits Port Charles and new couples form?

General Hospital is facing a lot of changes these days. Now that Lucky (Jonathan Jackson), Lucas (Van Hansis) and Ric (Rick Hearst) are back in Port Charles, with Lulu (Alexa Havins) and Steven Webber (Scott Reeves) still set to reemerge and Sam (Kelly Monaco) set to leave, there’s plenty of opportunity to really shake things up in Port Charles. While all these character returns and the lone departure can spell lots of drama, it can all signal that a seismic shift is about to take place in terms of all the romantic pairings in town.

Having said that, we have some ideas on which new power couples may take shape when it’s all said and done. So without further ado, let’s jump right into it.

Ned and Lois

Ned (Wally Kurth) and Lois (Rena Sofer) seem primed for a reunion. Although he’s currently married to Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), and Olivia and Lois are longtime friends, the interactions between Ned and Lois at times come off as more than just friendly. There’s a long history between Ned and Lois, as they were once married and share a child together. So it’s easy to see them rekindling things if they continue to find themselves in one-on-one moments and confiding in each other.

Scott Reeves, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Steven and Olivia

Now if you’re a fan of Olivia, don’t cry for her too much. We can easily picture her and Steven picking back up where they left off. Let’s say she catches Ned and Lois in a compromising position. With Steven returning to town, he could be the shoulder she leans on for support. Not for nothing, it’s worth remembering that Steven and Olivia were only moments away from getting married before he was hauled off to prison when viewers last saw him.

Lucky and Elizabeth

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) has had a rough go of it in the romance department lately. She finds herself single these days after her heart was broken by Finn (Michael Easton), and even that relationship lacked a bit of chemistry. Thankfully, Lucky is back in town, and he clearly has been thinking about Elizabeth in his time away. With Aiden (Colin Cassidy) and Lucky seemingly on good terms again, can the trio become a nice cozy family?

Ric and Ava

Speaking of Elizabeth, her other ex Ric blew back into Port Charles, and he obviously still has lingering romantic feelings for her. Unfortunately for him, she’s not content on getting back together with him at all. However, his new client Ava (Maura West) may be up for love. Ric and Ava share a few things in common, including their hatred for Sonny (Maurice Benard) and their tendency to be manipulative. Will these two town pariahs evolve into strange bedfellows?

Charles Mesure and Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: General Hospital)

Carly and Brennan

Despite Jason (Steve Burton) being back and Sonny being "single," Carly seems determined to get out of her usual rotation of romance and explore someone new — Brennan (Charles Mesure). She’s been exchanging flirtatious banter with the WSB agent for months, and he’s absolutely smitten with her. He made sure she didn’t go to prison for that FBI audio recording, and he was more than willing to help Jason in his mission to find Lucky. Sooner or later Carly and Brennan have to explore things romantically, that is, if Sonny’s John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) issue doesn’t continue to present a problem.

Molly and Dex

As much as we like Dex (Evan Hofer) with Josslyn (Eden McCoy), hints continued to be dropped that Molly (Kristen Vaganos) may soon be an unwelcome third party in their relationship. She continues to find herself in need of consoling due to the loss of her child and now the imprisonment of her mother, and instead of turning to T.J. (Tajh Bellow), Molly opens up to Dex. Molly and Dex weren’t really friends prior to the loss of her child, so their budding friendship seems rather suspicious. Will Dex cheat on Josslyn?

Trina and Gio

Finally, we have to talk about Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Gio (Giovanni Mazza). She’s been unable to really think about love since Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) was presumed to be dead. However, we’ve been holding out hope that she’d soon be able to find romance elsewhere. While we thought Gio would initially gravitate towards Josslyn, the recent disagreement between Trina and Gio over Ava let us see the potential groundwork being laid for some #Trio (Trina and Gio) chemistry.