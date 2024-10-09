General Hospital spoilers: Sonny blows up his alibi with Carly?

General Hospital’s Sonny (Maurice Benard) has had quite the journey in Port Charles given his line of work. The kingpin has faced death more times than we care to count, has lost loved ones and drawn the ire of his fair share of enemies. Through it all though, he’s managed to stay out of prison largely, and that’s quite the feat considering the number of law enforcement agents who have tried to take him down through the decades (although he was convicted of murdering AJ [Sean Kannan], he was later freed by the governor of New York).

Now after Sonny killed John Cates (Adam J. Harrington), Sonny faced quite the predicament. After all, he murdered an FBI agent, regardless of how unhinged John had become. Not wanting to see his father sent to prison for killing a man who was harassing Kristina (Kate Mansi), Michael (Chad Duell) helped cover up Sonny’s actions and sent him to Carly (Laura Wright) for an alibi. It didn’t make much to convince Carly to help Sonny, and she let people believe that when John was being murdered, she and Sonny were rekindling their relationship.

In the weeks that have followed, Carly and Sonny have had to keep up appearances and make it seem like they still have something romantic going on. Although Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) sits in jail for a crime she had nothing to do with and Sam (Kelly Monaco) begged Carly to tell the truth so Alexis can go free, both Carly and Sonny continue on telling their lie. However, the truth about their fake romance may soon come to light, meaning they’ll both be in some trouble.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

It wasn’t that long ago when Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) warned Carly and Sonny of the importance of continuing to make people believe they’re falling in love again and not getting caught slipping. The pair agreed to do their part and hang around each other in public, but they each continue to entertain real blossoming romances. Carly and Brennan (Charles Mesure) seem to be getting closer, as do Sonny and Natalia (Eva LaRue).

#Carson’s fib is bound to be exposed sooner or later. Both Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and Martin (Michael E. Knight) have vowed to prove Carly is not being truthful, and Martin even hired a private investigator to tail her. Carly gets a heads-up from Felicia (Kristina Wagner) about the private investigator in the General Hospital episode airing on October 9. While Felicia’s tip may prompt Carly to be more careful in her dalliances with Brennan (although she meets up with him in the same episode), Sonny may not exercise as much caution.

Kate Mansi, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

In fact, we can imagine a scenario in which Sonny gets caught by Molly in a very compromising position with Natalia, and Molly blasts her uncle for lying and letting her mom rot in jail.

As an attorney with the district attorney’s office, she’d probably go to Carly and claim she saw Sonny with Natalia in an effort to push Carly to confess she lied. The Metro Court owner probably won’t admit anything still, but if Molly waves around the threat of prison again and says she’s willing to prosecute Carly herself for being an accessory to murder, Carly could change her tune.

We also think there’s a good chance that Kristina catches Sonny and Natalia in a romantic entanglement, and the Corinthos heir comes to realize that her father lied about being with Carly. If that turns out to be the case, Kristina may explode on Sonny for letting her mother be charged for a crime she didn’t commit. Will Kristina’s anger prompt Sonny to tell the truth?

We aren’t sure either hypothetical here will come true, especially when placed against our theory that Sam will lose her life trying to find the gun Alexis threw into the choppy waters to prove the attorney’s innocence; however, we have to consider that Sonny’s Casanova ways will land him in a bind.