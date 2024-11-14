General Hospital spoilers: Willow turns to someone shocking after everything is revealed?

In a moment many fans of General Hospital have been waiting for, Drew (Cameron Mathison) finally gets what he rightfully earned in the episode airing on November 14.

Michael (Chad Duell) filled in Jason (Steve Burton) on the sordid love triangle between himself, Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew in the previous episode, and left Jason stunned. And since a promo video indicates that Jason and Drew get into a brawl this week, it looks like Michael’s words are what fuel Jason’s anger toward his twin brother. Judging by the following preview clip for the episode on November 14, Drew really takes a beating from Stone Cold (which we aren’t surprised by given Michael is like Jason’s firstborn son and Jason has never been that close to his twin).

Also in the November 13 episode, Michael asks to speak with Willow, and it’s clear she’s nervous about the topic of conversation. So it’s likely when Michael gets into the discussion, he’ll share that he knows what she’s been doing with Drew. Willow may try to deny things at first, but if Michael confronts her with the nanny cam footage, she’ll probably tearfully apologize, stressing how much she wants to save her family. However, to many viewers, it seems as if their marriage is pretty much over.

So looking toward the aftermath of all the fallout, we started to wonder who Willow may turn to in her time of heartache. Although she’s gotten close to her bio mom Nina (Cynthia Watros), Willow will probably flip when learns that Nina has also been sleeping with Drew. Willow has confided in Nina for months about her conflicted feelings for Drew, while Nina has been sneaking around with him as well. It’s not hard to imagine Willow feeling betrayed.

On that note, Willow probably won’t find comfort in Drew’s arms either as she may see him to be a liar and user. He could protest that notion and claim to want to be with her should her marriage fall apart, but would she really enter into a messy relationship with him knowing she may not be able to trust him and she still has to co-parent with Michael?

Unfortunately for Willow, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is likely not a good source of comfort either. The besties haven’t been on great terms lately since Michael learned of the betrayal, and this friendship isn’t going to get any better when Willow finds out that Michael and Sasha slept together. (By the way, could Sasha be pregnant with Michael's baby?)



Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

If Willow can’t turn to Nina, Drew, Sasha and obviously Michael, who may she receive comfort from? Our guess is Carly (Laura Wright).

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Now yes, Carly is the epitome of a mama bear and would usually seek to destroy anyone who hurts one of her kids. However, over the past few years, she’s truly bonded with Willow and sees her as one of her own. Considering Carly is a bit softer these days in the wake of her mom’s death, she may be willing to offer some compassion toward Willow even if Michael is furious. After all, Willow is still the mother of Carly’s grandchildren, and that’s not going to change.

We can picture Carly offering Willow a room at the Metro Court for a while so she can regroup and gain some perspective. Willow would likely be appreciative of Carly’s kindness, but we can’t say the same for Michael and Josslyn (Eden McCoy). The sibling duo may question Carly’s loyalty, but Carly may emphasize the need to see the bigger picture.

With that being said though, don’t expect an enlightened Carly to be so nice to Nina and Drew. Carly never needs another reason to dislike Nina, and Carly will probably be incredibly disappointed in Drew’s behavior. But hey, she can’t criticize Drew too much as he saved her from going to prison for insider trading.