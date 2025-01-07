General Hospital spoilers: Sidwell working with a Cassadine?

When General Hospital introduced viewers to Sidwell (Carlo Rota), he was the Big Bad Wolf standing in the way of Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) returning to Port Charles. He was also Holly’s (Emma Samms) latest mark, as she schemed against him to get her hands on the diamonds he possessed. With the help of Jason (Steve Burton) and Anna (Finola Hughes), Lucky and Holly managed to escape the dangerous criminal, and Holly did so with Sidwell’s diamonds.

Of course, Sidwell eventually showed up in town to retrieve what was taken from him. Holly rushed to work with Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason to get rid of the diamonds, and Sidwell kidnapped Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) to force Holly’s hand in returning what didn’t belong to her. Again, Jason came to the rescue and saved Sasha, and Sidwell slithered away.

Unfortunately for most of Port Charles, Sidwell popped back up. In the General Hospital episode that aired on December 17, he was stalking Sasha and overheard her state she was pregnant. Then in the episode from January 6, he called upon Lucy (Lynn Herring) to buy a house, and the place he now calls home is shocking Wyndemere. That’s right, he purchased the old Cassadine castle. It seems as if Sidwell is over his fixation on the diamonds and is onto bigger and more sinister schemes, which could impact all of the major players in town.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

For starters, again in the episode from January 6, Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) penthouse mysteriously blew up with Michael (Chad Duell) inside. The explosion was likely for Sonny and we can’t help but suspect Sidwell is responsible for the chaos. Given Sidwell’s own profession in organized crime, it stands to reason that he wants to move in and take Sonny’s territory, and what better way to take what belongs to the Dimpled Kingpin than eliminating him altogether?

With all that being said, what if Sidwell isn’t working alone? What if he’s actually in a villainous partnership with a Cassadine? The prospect is intriguing, especially since an evil Cassadine presence is sorely missing from the soap’s canvas in our opinion. Plus, a few events have occurred lately that make us think something could be bubbling up for the legacy family.

Exhibit A, Ava (Maura West) recently came to the realization that her divorce settlement from Nikolas (Adam Huss) has been taken from her and returned to the Cassadine family trust which now belongs to baby Ace. That was odd and took some legal maneuvering, and we’re wondering who was behind pulling those strings. There are some rumblings among fans that it was Kristina (Kate Mansi) or Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), who are both Cassadines. But perhaps another Cassadine may be the puppeteer

It also seems rather interesting that Sidwell would purchase Wyndemere of all places. We understand that Carly (Laura Wright) would likely never let Sidwell stay at the Metro Court, but he could have purchased another place to live in Port Charles. So was buying Wyndemere a purposeful decision that a Cassadine partner may have instructed? Having Sidewell buy the castle and then having him later transfer it back to the family helps a Cassadine heir fly under the radar.

Furthermore, we should note that there is certainly no love lost between the Cassadines and Sonny (excluding Alexis’ [Nancy Lee Grahn] clan). Not too long ago, Valentin was trying to take out Sonny to acquire his territory, and Nikolas and Sonny never played well together. So it’s easy to picture a situation where Sidwell and a Cassadine paired together to get Sonny out of the picture.

Adam Huss, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Disney)

If Sidwell is working with a Cassadine, who could be the mysterious partner? We would have assumed Valentin originally, but he’s currently on the run overseas and seems to have bigger fish to fry. So our gut is telling us perhaps Nikolas.

Yes, he’s currently behind bars. However, he could be planning to be released any day now and is working with Sidwell to set himself up in a strong position for when he’s a free man. Not for nothing, Nikolas probably would enjoy seeing his family’s money taken from Ava. Although, Nikolas certainly wouldn’t be happy to hear Michael has been caught in a firey explosion meant for Sonny.

We’ll also throw Victor’s (Charles Shaughnessy) name in the metaphorical hat. He’s supposed to be dead, but he certainly wouldn’t be the first character to come back to life in the soap world. He has plenty of reasons to want a foothold back in Port Charles, and would certainly want the family inheritance back in the hands of Cassadines if he’s alive. He not shockingly also loathes Sonny and would be glad to see him gone and to have his territory.

So will we be proven right? Is there a Sidwell/Cassadine partnership happening that viewers have yet to see revealed?