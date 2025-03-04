General Hospital spoilers: Carly’s next move devastates Willow and infuriates Nina?

If you’re a longtime fan of General Hospital, then you may have found yourself a little underwhelmed by Carly’s (Laura Wright) tamed response to Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) continued tawdry behavior.

We understand the Metro Court owner is supposed to be a little more mature these days and desires to carry herself in a way that would make the dearly departed Bobbi (Jacklyn Zeman) proud. Plus, she’s attempting to listen to Jason’s (Steve Burton) advice about doing what’s best for Michael (Chad Duell) and letting her son take the lead in response to #Drillow. However, we’ve been patiently waiting for Carly to go down a vengeful warpath anyway to make Drew and Willow pay for hurting her son and to completely destroy their happiness.

Whether you’re a fan of Carly or not, when she seeks revenge, she makes some great daytime TV. And just when we thought we’d be deprived of classic Carly antics, Willow’s latest desire to move in with Drew may push the Metro Court owner over the edge. Judging by the following preview clip for the General Hospital episodes airing during the week of March 3, “war” is imminent.

Child's Play | General Hospital Promo (March 3rd, 2025) - YouTube Watch On

Now viewers know that Carly and Nina (Cynthia Watros) called themselves making a truce so they could handle Drew together and split him from Willow. However, Willow moving in with Drew may push Carly to go rogue and seek to break up the pair by any means necessary.

We can imagine a scenario in which Carly takes a page out of her cousin Lulu’s (Alexa Havins) book, and calls upon Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) for his special skills. Perhaps Carly asks Spinelli to help her plant a bug in Drew’s home or his car, hoping to catch the congressman saying something damning. Then once the bug is planted, Carly hears an interesting conversation between Drew and Nina discussing their once torrid affair.

If that were to happen, Carly wouldn’t hesitate to make sure Willow hears the recording. And instead of playing the audio clip privately for Willow, what if Carly uses Emma’s (Braedyn Bruner) event at the Metro Court to play it for everyone to ensure she not only breaks up Drew and Willow, but also embarrasses Drew and causes him a political scandal.

Katelyn MacMullen and Cynthia Watros, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Nina would probably be outraged over Carly’s bold decision, as the magazine editor has been desperately trying to keep her brief romance with Drew a secret from Willow. Understandably, Nina is nervous that Willow will never speak to her again if she learns Drew was once her mate in bed. So if the truth finally comes out (and we think this reveal is long overdue), Nina is likely to be crushed.

Carly would probably be rather thrilled with herself, and she may even receive a standing ovation from Tracy (Jane Elliot). However, Carly may not want to celebrate for too long, as her revenge plots usually carry with them unintended consequences. Could the consequences here be that Willow leaves Port Charles with the kids for places unknown, or that Nina activates a plan to take down Carly next?

We’d be remiss if we didn't point out that if Carly does require someone tech-savvy to aid her, she may not turn to Spinelli but Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) friend Brick (Stephen A. Smith). Not for nothing, Brick has always liked Carly, so he’d probably be more than happy to help her.