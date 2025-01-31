General Hospital spoilers: Lulu stumbles upon a big secret?

General Hospital has been keeping two major secrets under wraps for months. First, there’s the worst-kept secret about Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) sleeping together. Even though a handful of people know about it, the news has still failed to make its way to Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Michael (Chad Duell) and the rest of his family. Hopefully, that news will come to light sooner rather than later.

Then there’s the proverbial skeleton hanging in Brook Lynn's (Amanda Setton) closet. Only she and Lois (Rena Sofer) currently know about the baby she conceived with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and subsequently gave up for adoption. Now it also appears that Lois knows the child in question is Gio (Giovanni Mazza), but viewers are still waiting for confirmation on that tidbit.

Focusing more on Brook Lynn’s storyline, in the General Hospital episode airing on January 30, she talked about confessing the truth to Chase (Josh Swickard) and how that would also mean she’d have to tell Dante they had a child. She expressed concern about how both men would take the news, knowing they’d each probably be shocked to hear the information.

With all that being said, we started to wonder if in true soap fashion, Brook Lynn doesn’t get to share her truth under the circumstances in which she’d like to. Furthermore, what if someone else stumbles upon the news? Someone like Lulu (Alexa Havins).

Amanda Setton, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

Since awakening from her coma, Lulu has spent a lot of time at the Quartermaine mansion around her dear old “step monster” Tracy (Jane Elliot). Plus, Rocco (Finn Carr) lives there as well. It’s easy to imagine Lulu walking around the mansion and overhearing a conversation between Brook Lynn and Lois where they talk about Brook Lynn and Dante’s baby. There’s no love lost between Lulu and Brook Lynn, and the former would probably become furious to learn the Quartermaine heir had a child with her ex and never told him.

Let’s take this a step further. Lulu can be rather astute sometimes. Say she hears the secret and starts trying to figure out what happened to the child. Is it possible that she recruits her old friend Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) to help her with the task and they realize that all signs point to Gio being the mystery child? If Lulu manages to catch wind of any of this explosive information she’s going to have a decision to make about whether or not to tell Dante.

As viewers can attest, the dynamic between Dante and Lulu has been an interesting one to watch play out lately. She went into her four-year coma ready to confess to Dante that she still loved him and wanted to reunite, but she woke up to learn he built a life with Sam (Kelly Monaco) and planned to marry her, only for Sam to die after donating her organ to Lulu. Talk about complex.

A Dante and Lulu reunion has seemed nearly impossible for the foreseeable future, and we can’t forget there almost looked to be some chemistry between Lulu and Cody (Josh Kelly). But that chemistry may quickly disappear as he’s been caught in more scenes recently with Molly (Kristen Vaganos).

Fast forward to the episode airing on January 31, and as seen in the clip below, Laura (Genie Francis) tells her daughter she still loves Dante. Lulu may deny it, but we tend to think the two probably do still love each other but have a lot of baggage between them. And Lulu learning Brook Lynn’s truths only adds to that.

General Hospital Tease | January 31st, 2025 - YouTube Watch On

If Dante and Lulu do start to get to a place that is reminiscent of their former loving dynamic, but Lulu withholds explosive news from him, that may strike a major blow to any blossoming relationship. Heck, even if she does tell him, we imagine he may want to take time to sort out becoming an instant father to a young man he knew nothing about.

Again, this is all speculation. However, how fun could it be to have Lulu Spencer learning her rival’s biggest secret?