General Hospital spoilers: Emma’s charity event ends with a bombshell revelation?

You’d think after the countless events that have been thrown on General Hospital, that the residents of Port Charles would realize that many events thrown at the Metro Court end with some type of conflict. Whether it be a hostage situation, a murder or the devastating exposure of a secret, Metro Court affairs can be prone to some chaos.

Now Emma (Braedyn Bruner) may have been away from Port Charles and with her parents in California for a while, but you’d think someone would have reminded her of such history before she settled on throwing her charity event for animals at the hotel. But regardless, her benefit looks to be the next big shindig in town, and we are suspecting some bigtime drama to unfold. We can’t say for certain what that may be just yet, but we have a few ideas.

For starters, we have to consider the full extent of the love triangle between Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) will finally come to light. One of the worst-kept secrets on the show’s canvas is that Drew and Nina were sleeping together before he hoped in bed with her daughter. Several people know that, but Willow remarkably remains in the dark. So in good soapy fashion, will Willow learn the truth in the most public way possible? If that proves to be the case, who may tell her and how?

Well, Stella (Vernee Johnson) is determined to help Curtis (Donnell) deal with his Drew problem, and we suspect she’ll lean on Tracy (Jane Elliot) for some help. Is it possible Stella goes to Tracy for help, Tracy finally becomes fully aware of the sordid triangle (although she should have learned that given the bar fight Drew had with Cody [Josh Kelly]) and the Quartermaine staple puts her nephew on blast in a room full of charitable donors? Considering her feelings about Drew lately, the answer is yes.

Speaking of Drew, he may be exposed at Emma’s event with another secret. In the General Hospital episode that aired on February 25, Nina suspected Drew was hiding something else that could take him down, and she was determined to find out what. Will she find it before the party and expose him there?

Portia (Brook Kerr) also has a secret ready to be exposed. It wasn’t that long ago when she tampered with Heather’s (Alley Mills) bloodwork in an attempt to keep her behind bars. That tidbit was largely forgotten until Brad (Parry Shen) recently used the information to leverage his Aunt Selina (Lydia Look) to back off. Now that Selina knows the truth, will she use it to get revenge on Portia for her recent “disrespect.”

Moving beyond secrets, there’s always a chance that the charity gala ends with a big return. Between Michael (Chad Duell) recovering in Germany, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) on the run from the WSB, Nicholas (Adam Huss) in prison, Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) traveling and two of Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) away at school, there are several Port Charles players who could make a surprise return to the canvas. We also can’t rule out someone popping back up from the “dead.”

We’d be remiss if we didn’t bring up the possibility that the charity event starts the launching point to address the passing of Leslie Charleson, who portrayed Dr. Monica Quartermaine. We’ve been waiting for the soap to pay their respects to the actress and assume they’ll honor her by not recasting the role. So we’re waiting to see how her absence is addressed.