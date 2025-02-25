General Hospital spoilers: Stella aims to neutralize Drew with her secret weapon. Is her secret weapon…?

Another week has kicked off with General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison) being a smug, entitled and arguably the most annoying person on the soap’s canvas. We’ve been patiently waiting to see him taken down a peg by one of the many people in Port Charles who can’t stand him these days, and that moment may come via Stella (Vernee Johnson).

As seen in the preview clip for the General Hospital episodes airing during the week of February 25, Stella tells her nephew Curtis (Donnell Turner) that she has a way to deal with Drew, who has made a few veiled threats to tank Aurora in retaliation for what Curtis and Michael (Chad Duell) did in ousting him from the company. Check out her ominous words below.

Thinking about Stella’s bold statement, we couldn’t help but wonder if Stella somehow had access to a secret weapon for Drew. No, we’re not talking about a dangerous object, but rather a person. Then it dawned on us, Stella’s BFF in town is none other than Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot).

As viewers know, Tracy has it out for her nephew already. So it’s easy to assume that Stella will go to Tracy about her concerns regarding Drew, and Tracy will vow to help her friend, if nothing more than to enjoy the opportunity to take a dig at the ego-maniac congressman.

Now what could Tracy possibly do to aid the cause? Well, that depends on what Tracy is willing to sacrifice. On one hand, we think she could easily get the infamous nanny footage of Drew and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and leak it to the press. While her family has cautioned her against doing that previously to protect Drew and Michael’s kids, she may be willing to sacrifice their embarrassment if it means Drew becomes a disgraced freshman congressman. Politics tends to frown on an uncle sleeping with his nephew’s wife. (Although Drew and Willow have been public about their dating recently, the press probably isn’t aware their tawdry relationship was bred out of a tasteless affair and cemented in the children’s playroom.)

There’s also a chance that Tracy goes in search of an even more damaging Drew secret, and there is a big one to be found. You’d think it would have become crystal clear to Tracy after she got video footage of Drew’s bar fight with Cody (Josh Kelly) that Drew slept with both Nina and Willow. After all, Cody makes a remark about it. However, it’s felt as if Tracy is still in the dark about that tidbit.

We can picture a scenario in which Tracy does some more digging and learns of Drew’s big secret. Perhaps she even overhears Drew and Nina discussing it. Once Tracy has the information, she then may pass it along to Stella to use for blackmail against Drew. Heck, Tracy may just leak the information in a public setting for maximum impact. With Emma’s (Braedyn Bruner) charity event at the Metro Court coming up, that seems like the perfect opportunity.

It’s worth pointing out that while Curtis seemingly already knows this information, he’s not used it. He typically doesn’t play that level of dirty, but the same can’t be said for Tracy. So if the Quartermaine juggernaut makes the move and sets off a massive ripple effect, we have to wonder if Stella would soon regret relying on buddy.