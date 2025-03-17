General Hospital spoilers: Valentin’s big mistake leads to his murder?

For the last year on General Hospital, it’s just seemed as if Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) was living on borrowed time.

After his involvement with Pikeman was revealed, we thought Sonny (Maurice Benard) would be itching to eliminate him. Not only is Valentin largely to blame for Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) getting shot and Avery (Ava & Grace Scarola) being shot at, but Valentin also tampered with Sonny’s bipolar medication. The Dimpled Kingpin of Port Charles usually would make a person pay dearly for such acts of aggression, but he’s yet to confront Valentin, largely because the Cassadine has been on the run.

Besides the Corinthos patriarch, Valentin has also made an enemy of the WSB and his former associate Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna). Again due to the Pikeman debacle, the WSB has put a bounty on Valentin’s head. Not only that, but after Valentin tried to kill Jack in Germany, Jack is extra motivated to take him out.

And yet, despite all of Valentin’s previous villainous deeds, his next move may be what ultimately cost him his life. As seen in the General Hospital episode that aired on March 14, Valentin shows up outside of Jack’s hotel room, watching as Carly (Laura Wright) picks up a bottle of champagne she believes room service delivered. The champagne appears to be a poisonous gift for Jack, and in the following clip for the episodes airing during the week of March 17, Carly drinks some.

It Changes Everything | General Hospital Promo (March 17th, 2025) - YouTube Watch On

Valentin clearly didn’t care if the champagne was sipped by Carly as long as Jack enjoyed some as well. He’s evidently content with killing Carly too if it means Jack dies in the process. In our book, that’s a huge mistake on Valentin’s end. Carly is too well-connected in town for Valentin’s actions to go without consequence this time. We think there are several suspects who may decide the time is now to eliminate him.

Let’s go back to Sonny. He already had a list of grievances for wanting Valentin dead, and Valentin almost killing the mother of his children could easily be the final straw that broke the camel’s back. Additionally, in the above clip, a masked man breaks into Sonny’s home, who we can only assume is Valentin trying to retrieve something from his old residence. Sonny could decide to end Valentin’s reign of terror for good.

However, we have to consider that Sonny will shy away from such deadly action since he has some health priorities given his heart, and he killed Agent Cates (Adam J. Harrington) not too long ago. Given he barely escaped punishment for that, and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) for that matter, he may not want to risk his freedom again so quickly.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Jack already wanted Valentin dead before Carly’s poisoning, so he is also a likely suspect. Considering Jack has WSB resources and hired assassins on the ready, he’s a good choice to be behind Valentin’s demise. Heck, Jack may even go to the trouble of doing the deed himself.

Speaking of Jack and his agents, we can’t rule out the possibility that he calls upon Josslyn (Eden McCoy) to take out Valentin. In her first official act as a WSB agent, Jack may call on her to take out Valentin, as he’s a threat to the public and just tried to kill her mother. Valentin has years of spy experience on Josslyn, but she is also someone that he wouldn’t even suspect would try to destroy him.

Now, of course, we can’t rule out Carly’s bestie Jason (Steve Burton). Stone Cold may be trying to make changes for the sake of his son, but it’s still never a good idea to go after those he loves. It’s easy to picture Jason relying on his hitman skills to eliminate Valentin. The only thing that may prevent him from doing so is Anna (Finola Hughes) begging.

To be clear, these are all largely theories at this point, but Valentin is painting himself into a deadly corner that may be impossible to escape.