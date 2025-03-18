General Hospital spoilers: Sonny erupts on Jack Brennan?

General Hospital fans everywhere know that regardless of the marital status of Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard), the two will always love each other on some level and protect one another.

And why shouldn’t they? They’ve been married and divorced more times than we can count, share children (and grandchildren) and have been through some trying times together. Given they share all this love, family and history, it shouldn’t be a surprise that they each will go after those who threaten the safety of the other, especially Sonny. With that being said, we suspect Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) may soon be in trouble.

As seen in the General Hospital episode that aired on March 17, Jack and Carly’s big romantic night together was ruined after she drank some poisonous champagne compliments of Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). The Cassadine heir was attempting to poison Jack, but Carly served as his victim instead.

As Carly lay in bed at the hospital fighting for her life, Jack declared that Carly’s health was a matter of national security. He banned anyone from visiting her and he refused to let Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) call Sonny to inform him of Carly’s emergency. However, Jack did call Anna (Finola Hughes) to loop her into the crisis.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

While Jack talked to Anna about Carly’s polonium poisoning, Sonny was catching Valentin sneaking around his house. Looking at the preview for the episode airing on March 18, Sonny and Valentin will have quite the tense exchange. Considering all Valentin has done to Sonny over the last year, the kingpin has plenty of reasons to want to “handle” him. However, show clues suggest that Valentin might bargain his way out of this confrontation by offering up some vital information Sonny can use. Could Valentin escape with his life by giving Sonny insight into who blew up his penthouse? Perhaps, especially since Sonny is in the dark about Carly’s condition.

There’s not a world where we envision Sonny and Jason (Steve Burton) don’t eventually hear about Carly being poisoned. When they do, they’re likely to become enraged. If Jason hears Valentin is responsible, he may regret letting Valentin escape months ago for Anna’s sake and revert to his hitman skillset to deliver some vigilante justice.

Chris McKenna, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

As for Sonny, when he learns of Carly’s predicament and if he hears Valentin might be responsible, he may become irate he had Valentin cornered and let him go. However, we suspect Sonny will save some of his rage for Jack. Call it irony, but we think Sonny may be furious his line of work put his ex-wife in harm's way. Not only that, but Jack refused to inform her loved ones.

Furthermore, we have to consider that Sonny could have an additional motive to be angry with Jack because Valentin tells Sonny that Jack rigged the bomb that blew up the penthouse and nearly cost Michael (Chad Duell) his life. It makes sense for Valentin to blame Jack, as he would probably hope Sonny would kill Jack for him.

All in all, we think Sonny and Jack are about to have a showdown, and Carly may not be up for playing referee. Jack could feel he’s safe from any threats because he has law enforcement on his side, but Sonny is fiercely protective, and just last year killed Special Agent John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) to prove it. So a badge isn’t a guarantee of protection from the Dimpled Kingpin.