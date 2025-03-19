General Hospital spoilers: Anna’s impossible decision?

Over the last few years, General Hospital’s Anna (Finola Hughes) has found quite the cozy home living in the grey. Despite being the top cop of Port Charles and a former WSB agent, she often blurs the lines of legal and illegal, and that’s usually due to her personal relationships. She’s made questionable decisions as police chief due to her former friendship with Sonny (Maurice Benard), her blossoming friendship with Jason (Steve Burton) and her romance with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). But what would she do if she had to make a choice not between the badge and one of these men, but between the men themselves — specifically, Valentin and Jason?

Valentin and Jason have been heading toward a collision for a while now. Despite Valentin telling Sonny in the General Hospital episode that aired on March 18 that Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) was ultimately responsible for targeting Sonny for months and putting his family at risk, it was Valentin who carried out the Pikeman orders. Jason has never really taken that lightly. And now that Valentin almost killed Carly (Laura Wright) trying to get to Jack, you better believe Jason is about to have a serious problem with the Cassadine. Everyone knows that outside of his children, Carly is Jason’s favorite person.

By the end of the aforementioned episode, Anna calls Jason and notifies him that Carly is in the hospital. It seems like only a matter of time before Jason learns that Valentin is to blame for his bestie’s predicament. It’s easy to imagine he’ll want to go after Valentin immediately, and this is where things could get tricky for Anna.

James Patrick Stuart, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Anna likely is still carrying lingering feelings for Valentin and doesn’t want Stone Cold to eliminate him. If she catches wind that Jason wants Valentin dead, she may beg Jason not to do anything and let her handle it. However, we can imagine Jason pushing back on her request, tired of Valentin’s brand of chaos and his ability to have nine lives.

If Anna finds herself at an impasse with Jason, then we think she’ll have to make a tough choice. Would Anna again help Valentin escape Port Charles? If Anna knows Jason and the WSB both want Valentin dead, she may feel the best course of action is helping him get to a safe location, never to be heard from again.

Or would Anna aid Jason? Is it possible she’ll turn a blind eye to Jason’s quest for revenge? We don’t think that’s likely at all, but at best she may promise Jason to capture Valentin and get him into police custody. Again, she knows the WSB wants him dead, but there’s a chance Anna feels she can keep Valentin alive so he can face the proper methods of justice.

At this stage, we can’t firmly say what Anna will do if she finds herself stuck between Valentin and Jason, but we do suspect that she’ll be in the action as Valentin, Jack, Sonny and Jason continue to mix it up.

