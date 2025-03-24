General Hospital spoilers: Kristina’s revenge plot against Ava lands someone in else in the hospital?

By published

Will Kristina do something she’ll live to regret?

Kate Mansi as Kristina upset in General Hospital
Kate Mansi, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

For months, General Hospital’s Kristina (Kate Mansi) has been like a dog with a bone when it comes to Ava (Maura West). Despite Ava being found innocent in a court of law and the art gallery owner’s multiple apologies for Kristina’s pain, Kristina continues to blame Ava for the loss of her daughter and seems unable to forgive. (Ava legitimately had a hand in Morgan’s [Bryan Craig] death, so Kristina also likely is holding a grudge against Ava for killing her brother.)

With that being said, during the week of March 24, it looks like Kristina will finally do something to get some vigilante justice. Looking at the preview clip below, it appears Kristina will tamper Ava’s vehicle, which we can only assume is a murder attempt.

Full of Danger | General Hospital Promo (March 24th, 2025) - YouTube Full of Danger | General Hospital Promo (March 24th, 2025) - YouTube
Watch On

As with most murder plots in Port Charles, we suspect Kristina’s attempt won’t end as she hopes. Not only is her plan likely rash and not well-thought-out, but there are too many variables she can’t possibly account for. This is why we have a theory that someone else will be hurt because of Kristina, which could leave her feeling deeply regretful. So who may be her unintended victim? We have three guesses.

First up, having rewatched the above clip several times, we’d venture to say Kristina herself is at risk of going to the hospital. In the video, she’s behind the wheel of the car before a crash is heard. Is it possible that Kristina toyed around with Ava’s car, not expecting to be on the road at the same time as Ava? Could the two women wind up having a collision that lands them both in hospital beds?

If the clip is simply a diversion from the real victim in this pending accident, then perhaps Kristina isn’t the victim, but Avery (Ava & Grace Scarola). Given Avery is Ava’s daughter, there’s always a good chance that the young girl is with her mother. So we have to consider that after Kristina tampers with Ava’s car, Ava picks up her daughter and loses control of the vehicle, crashing. Then in the aftermath, Avery could find her life hanging in the balance.

While Kristina may think she planned to take out Ava in a moment when Avery was supposed to be with Sonny (Maurice Benard), with him suffering from heart episodes, Ava could always have Avery when Sonny is incapable. Considering how much Kristina loves Avery, she’d be devastated to learn she inadvertently hurt her little sister.

Maura West as Ava surprised in General Hospital

Maura West, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Our last guess here is that Kristina’s reckless behavior leads to Sonny suffering further injury. In the same clip, Sonny collapses on the floor with Ava standing over top of him. Although Ava taunts him in the clip, we think she may ultimately help him.

We can’t rule out that Ava may agree to drive Sonny to the hospital, but in the midst of transportation, the two get into an accident after Kristina tampered with Ava’s car. Kristina loves her father, and again, she’d be crushed to learn she did anything that delayed him getting the help he needs and possibly killing him.

At the moment, these are all theories that we have, but we definitely don’t believe things will turn out the way Kristina envisions.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.

CATEGORIES
Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about soaps
Liam (Scott Clifton) looks hurt in The Bold and the Beautiful

Is it time for Hope and Liam to reconnect on The Bold and the Beautiful?
Jason Thompson as Billy speaking in The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy teaming with Aristotle Dumas to take down Victor?

Carey Mulligan

5 Best Carey Mulligan movies (ranked): where to watch Promising Young Woman and more
See more latest
Most Popular
Jason Thompson as Billy speaking in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy teaming with Aristotle Dumas to take down Victor?
David Blaine Do Not Attempt
How to watch David Blaine Do Not Attempt: stream the documentary series online or on TV
David Blaine: Do Not Attempt
David Blaine: Do Not Attempt premieres tonight on National Geographic
Mark Rylance and Damian Lewis in Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light
Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light sequel premieres on PBS tonight
John Oliver on Last Week Tonight
Why Last Week Tonight is not new tonight, March 23
Sunrisers Hyderabad&#039;s captain Pat Cummins celebrates taking a wicket
How to watch IPL Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: stream match 2 IPL 2025 — Rajasthan Royals win toss and opt to bowl
Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter
Single Black Female 3: The Final Chapter premieres tonight on Lifetime
Nathan Lane in Mid-Century Modern
New on Hulu March 22-28: our expert's picks for 6 TV shows and movies coming to Hulu this week
Soledad Villamil as Ema, Juan Minujin as Marcos in Caught
New on Netflix March 22-28: our expert picks the 6 movies and shows to stream this week
Spotlight cast
Prime Video adds shock Oscar winner that beat The Revenant
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch