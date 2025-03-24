General Hospital spoilers: Kristina’s revenge plot against Ava lands someone in else in the hospital?

For months, General Hospital’s Kristina (Kate Mansi) has been like a dog with a bone when it comes to Ava (Maura West). Despite Ava being found innocent in a court of law and the art gallery owner’s multiple apologies for Kristina’s pain, Kristina continues to blame Ava for the loss of her daughter and seems unable to forgive. (Ava legitimately had a hand in Morgan’s [Bryan Craig] death, so Kristina also likely is holding a grudge against Ava for killing her brother.)

With that being said, during the week of March 24, it looks like Kristina will finally do something to get some vigilante justice. Looking at the preview clip below, it appears Kristina will tamper Ava’s vehicle, which we can only assume is a murder attempt.

As with most murder plots in Port Charles, we suspect Kristina’s attempt won’t end as she hopes. Not only is her plan likely rash and not well-thought-out, but there are too many variables she can’t possibly account for. This is why we have a theory that someone else will be hurt because of Kristina, which could leave her feeling deeply regretful. So who may be her unintended victim? We have three guesses.

First up, having rewatched the above clip several times, we’d venture to say Kristina herself is at risk of going to the hospital. In the video, she’s behind the wheel of the car before a crash is heard. Is it possible that Kristina toyed around with Ava’s car, not expecting to be on the road at the same time as Ava? Could the two women wind up having a collision that lands them both in hospital beds?

If the clip is simply a diversion from the real victim in this pending accident, then perhaps Kristina isn’t the victim, but Avery (Ava & Grace Scarola). Given Avery is Ava’s daughter, there’s always a good chance that the young girl is with her mother. So we have to consider that after Kristina tampers with Ava’s car, Ava picks up her daughter and loses control of the vehicle, crashing. Then in the aftermath, Avery could find her life hanging in the balance.

While Kristina may think she planned to take out Ava in a moment when Avery was supposed to be with Sonny (Maurice Benard), with him suffering from heart episodes, Ava could always have Avery when Sonny is incapable. Considering how much Kristina loves Avery, she’d be devastated to learn she inadvertently hurt her little sister.

Our last guess here is that Kristina’s reckless behavior leads to Sonny suffering further injury. In the same clip, Sonny collapses on the floor with Ava standing over top of him. Although Ava taunts him in the clip, we think she may ultimately help him.

We can’t rule out that Ava may agree to drive Sonny to the hospital, but in the midst of transportation, the two get into an accident after Kristina tampered with Ava’s car. Kristina loves her father, and again, she’d be crushed to learn she did anything that delayed him getting the help he needs and possibly killing him.

At the moment, these are all theories that we have, but we definitely don’t believe things will turn out the way Kristina envisions.