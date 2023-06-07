The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor keeps Phyllis OUT of prison?

Loyal Young and the Restless viewers know that if there is anyone that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) loathes more than Diane (Susan Walters), it’s Victor (Eric Braeden).

As an on-again-off-again partner of Jack (Peter Bergman), Phyllis had a front-row seat as the two men have sparred for decades and was willing and ready to take up for the Jabot CEO. Then as an on-again-off-again mate to Nick (Joshua Morrow), she was a sounding board for the Newman heir as he often complained about Victor’s actions.

You take into consideration that Victor was also responsible for bringing the Jack look-alike Marco to Genoa City that turned out to be a homicidal stalker that became obsessed with Phyllis, and she has no shortage of reasons not to like Victor.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that said, Phyllis now finds herself in a desperate situation. She’s in "hiding" after faking her death and is trying to figure out how she doesn’t go to prison for the murder of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde). Despite her killing him in self-dense, there isn’t quite enough evidence to prove that so far, so if Phyllis is caught by Chance (Conner Floyd) and the police department now, she is likely going down for homicide.

Enter Victor.

As the patriarch of the Newman clan, over the years Victor has become the family fixer, cleaning up the messes of his bunch. Time and time again, he’s helped Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Adam (Mark Grossman) and even himself avoid prison for a laundry list of crimes.

Victor has wealth, connections to judges and a security team willing to go outside the law at his disposal, and is well-versed in using them to protect his loved ones.

Allison Lanier, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

While Victor may not love Phyllis, he does love his granddaughter, and it seems he’d be willing to do anything to help Summer (Allison Lanier) out — including finding a way to save her mother from a life behind bars.

This could mean that Victor uses his resources to make the evidence in the murder case disappear. Or it could mean Victor presents a fake, yet credible, witness to the police department that proves Phyllis really did kill Jeremy in self-defense. Sadly for Phyllis, if Victor does help her escape prison, it most certainly will come with a price tag.

Michelle Stafford, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Given Phyllis tends to be a tech wiz who has hacking skills, perhaps he will bring her on board to work for him. With Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) on the loose, Victor is no doubt in need of someone with Phyllis’ skillset to hack Cameron and keep tabs on him, especially with Kevin (Greg Rikaart) off The Young and the Restless canvas. Since we anticipate Cameron running away with Sharon (Sharon Case) soon, Phyllis could serve as the key component in tracking him down.

We have to say, a Victor and Phyllis team-up is incredibly ironic, yet makes a lot of sense in the present.