The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cameron has Nick ARRESTED?

As expected, The Young and the Restless canvas is starting to have its foundation rocked now that Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) is back in town.

Not only are Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) understandably on edge, but Cameron has been making his ominous presence known to other residents of the town including Sally (Courtney Hope) and Faith (Reylynn Caster). Although Sally may not know she crossed paths with evil, after Faith’s encounter with him, Nick and Sharon both warned their daughter to stay away from the villain in an episode that aired on June 1.

Sharon Case and Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Then in an episode airing on June 2, Cameron shows up at Crimson Lights and startles Sharon. When she asks why he’s there, he eerily brings up the past and makes it clear he’s still obsessed with her. As he goes on and on, getting closer to Sharon, Nick comes to the rescue and warns Cameron to back off. That’s when Cameron takes things further and brings up Faith.

Sharon’s stalker describes how Faith is a "little beauty, just like her mama." That enrages Nick who issues a stern warning that Cameron doesn’t go near his daughter or even mention her name. Cameron is convinced the warning is a threat, but Nick assures him it's a promise.

Here's a glimpse of the exchange...

The confrontation only seems to fuel Cameron’s fire for revenge and grow his obsession. During the week of June 5, it looks like Faith’s new cat will mysteriously wind up dead on Sharon’s front doorstep. Naturally, all signs will point to Cameron being behind the incident, and Nick will likely lose his cool and go seek him out. Unfortunately for Nick, his anger may play into Cameron’s plot for revenge.

If rumors prove true, Cameron is planning to make the Newman heir look like this rage monster that can’t control his anger. While we don’t know if Nick will physically attack his rival over the cat, it appears that Cameron may do his best to make it look as if Nick did.

Linden Ashby, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Given the threats Nick has already made, the police may be inclined to believe a story that Nick assaulted Cameron. Should that ring true, you better believe Cameron will have him arrested, making it easier to get to Sharon.

Be sure you keep watching The Young and the Restless as things continue to heat up.