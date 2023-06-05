The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor RESCUES Nick from Cameron’s diabolical plan

Longtime Young and the Restless viewers know that the relationship between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) has not always been a harmonious one.

The father and son duo have often battled it out over the years due to Victor’s need to protect (or control) his family as he sees fit and Nick’s desire to maintain his own independence. However, no matter what these two go through, they always get on the same page when it comes to a family crisis, and Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) being back in town is certainly that.

Spoilers for the week of June 5, hint that Faith (Reylynn Caster) is going to be greeted with a horrific site when she finds her new pet cat dead from an apparent poisoning. Given Cameron’s vicious past and his recent showdown with Nick and Sharon (Sharon Case) at Crimson Lights, Nick looks primed to blame Cameron and confront his nemesis once again.

Linden Ashby, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

This confrontation appears to only help set the stage for Cameron to carry out his plans to exact revenge. All signs are pointing that Nick will soon be arrested for some type of assault against Cameron.

Whether the Newman heir actually physically attacks Cameron or Cameron simply makes it appear that way is not yet known, but Cameron is sure to take advantage of Nick losing his cool in their next meeting surrounding the dead feline. Having Nick arrested and behind bars seems like the perfect chest move for the show villain, as it gets the “hero” out of the way, making it easier to go after Sharon.

Unfortunately for Cameron, Victor is in Genoa City to help foil his plans, and Victor is not the type to play fair when he considers you an enemy.

Sharon Case and Joshua Morrow, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

In the following spoiler clip for the week of June 5, Sharon and Nick sit down with Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and inform them that Cameron has returned. While the patriarch and matriarch of the Newman clan are stunned by the news, Victor makes the commitment to Sharon, "I promise you, I’ll do everything I can to keep you safe." It sounds to us that The Mustache is ready to go to war.

June 2/2023 #yr🇨🇦spoiler #yr50 Fri🇨🇦Mon🇺🇸 #Shick #Niktor pic.twitter.com/xZUQ4opvsAJune 2, 2023 See more

With that promise to Sharon and his history of coming to the rescue to save Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Adam (Mark Grossman) and Abby (Melissa Ordway), there’s no reason to think that Victor won’t rescue Nick from trumped-up assault charges. Furthermore, upon Nick’s release, you can bet Victor will help enact a plan that is sure to send a clear message to Cameron.

Perhaps Cameron should chat it up with Jack (Peter Bergman) or even Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) to discover the lengths Victor will go to in order to protect his family and business.

The Young and the Restless continues to air new episodes on weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus.