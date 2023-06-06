The Young and the Restless spoiler: Sharon LEAVES town with Cameron?

As we enter the summer months, it’s not only warming up outside but also on The Young and the Restless as Cameron’s (Linden Ashby) reign of terror continues to bring the drama and the heat on the soap.

From the moment he sent that bottle of champagne, the postcard and the cigar box to Sharon (Sharon Case), she’s been living in a petrified state, scared of what Cameron may do — and with good reason.

He’s absolutely obsessed with her and the last time the two faced off nearly 20 years ago, it ended with him in prison. Now that he has returned to Genoa City, the villain appears to be up to his old tricks.

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Despite there not being hard proof, during the week of June 5, Faith’s (Reylynn Caster) newly acquired cat turns up dead on Sharon’s doorstep and all signs point to Cameron being responsible for killing the feline.

Additionally, spoilers for the week indicate that Nick (Joshua Morrow) is going to allow his temper to get the best of him and he’s going to aggressively confront Cameron and again warn him to stay away from the Newman family.

That move looks like it will play right into Cameron’s master plan and lead to Nick getting arrested in the near future for "assaulting" Cameron. Although, it seems likely Cameron will frame Nick for the crime by displaying some self-inflicted bruises. Thankfully, Victor (Eric Braeden) is primed to help his son out of this jam.

Joshua Morrow as Nick Newman in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Unfortunately, with Nick temporarily out of the way, Cameron has the perfect opportunity to take his revenge plot against Sharon to the next level, which possibly involves Faith once again.

The fact that Cameron and Faith arrived in town around the same time is surely not a coincidence. Given he’s already introduced himself to Faith and even taunted Nick and Sharon outside of Crimson Lights by mentioning her name, Cameron’s next play may be kidnapping their daughter to strongarm Sharon into running away with him.

Young and the Restless history shows that during Cameron’s last run on the show, he was able to blackmail Sharon into leaving Genoa City with him. He had framed Sharon for murder and convinced her the only way not to go to prison was for her to board his private plane. During that occasion, Nick hid on the aircraft and ultimately wound up saving Sharon from a lifetime with her stalker.

Could history repeat itself in a way? Absolutely.

Linden Ashby and Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

If Cameron takes Faith and offers to have her returned home unharmed only if Sharon runs away with him, the fierce mother is sure to do what she has to protect her daughter. As seen on TV time and time again, in similar kidnap scenarios, the kidnapper often provides a stipulation that no police be involved or the victim, in this case Faith, may meet a grim fate.

Sharon not wanting to risk harm to her daughter may begrudgingly go along with Cameron’s demands. Should all this ring true, then the next question becomes — who rescues Sharon?

While we’re inclined to circle back to Nick somehow managing to be the hero, there are some other characters we have in mind, including Chance (Conner Floyd) and ironically Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

The Young and the Restless continues to air new episodes on weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus.