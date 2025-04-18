The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer’s new plan to win Kyle back?

Over the last few weeks, The Young and the Restless’ Summer (Allison Lanier) has made it painfully clear that she still loves Kyle (Michael Mealor) and wants him back. Since he’s currently with Claire (Hayley Erin), that presents a problem. However, the problem is not likely to stop Summer.

History has shown time and time again that whenever Kyle is with another woman, Summer isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty to get him back. So we have to assume she’ll soon take a page out of her mother’s book to break up #Kylaire so #Skyle can be back in action.

If we had to guess, the Marchetti owner will do one of two things. First, as preposterous as it may sound, there’s a chance she could partner with Audra (Zuleyka Silver). Audra is currently working on a scheme for Victor (Eric Braeden) to break up Kyle and Claire. We can imagine that Audra soon realizes that it may be harder than she thought, so she seeks out Summer, proposing that Summer help her break up the happy couple. Audra likely wouldn’t divulge her partnership with Victor, but just profess to wanting payback for how Kyle treated her with the whole Glissade ordeal.

Zuleyka Silver, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Ordinarily, Summer wouldn’t want to do anything with Audra, as she hates her. However, if Summer thinks Audra could be successful in her mission with a little assistance, Summer just may make a deal with her. Audra and Summer partnering sounds like a recipe for chaos, a thing perfect for daytime TV.

Now if Summer doesn’t form an alliance with Audra, then we suspect she’ll resort to using Harrison (Redding Munsell). Last year, Summer threw a fit when she learned Kyle was planning to leave the Abbott mansion and move into a place of his own. She claimed she didn’t want that “instability” for their son. Well, now that Kyle has asked Claire to move in with him, and suggested to Jack (Peter Bergman) about getting a place together with Claire, we imagine Summer will go berserk hearing about Kyle’s future plans.

Michael Mealor, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It’s not hard to picture Summer manipulating Harrison into believing it’s a bad idea for him to live with his father and girlfriend part-time. Harrison likes Claire, but Summer could convince the young boy that Kyle and Claire living together could negatively change things for him. If Harrison makes a big fuss about Kyle and Claire’s future, that likely won’t bode well for the couple.

There’s also a chance that Summer could threaten to take Kyle back to court if he proceeds with trying to cohabitate with Claire. Since Claire cares deeply for Kyle and Harrison, she’d likely want to pump the brakes on living together for now if it will make Summer back down.

For now, this is all largely theory at this point, but with Summer and Victor unhappy about #Kylaire, and Audra gunning for the happy couple, we have to ask. How much more can Kyle and Claire handle before they split?