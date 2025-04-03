The Young and the Restless spoilers: Aristotle makes a move against Victor, but Michael pays the price?

Over the years on The Young and the Restless, arguably no one has accumulated more enemies than The Great Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). While he’s our all-time favorite Genoa City resident, his tendencies to be a ruthless businessman, a wildly overprotective family man and a fierce rival with matters of the heart make him a bit of a prickly personality to those who cross his path. Heck, he’s even fallen out with his own Newman clan at multiple points in his life, although they always find a way to make amends.

One new enemy of Victor that has been talked about a lot lately, but has yet to be seen, is the mysterious Aristotle Dumas. While The Mustache has stated he’s had a rivalry with Aristotle for years in the corporate world, viewers are just now catching wind of the character, largely because of Damian’s (Jermaine Rivers) connection to him and Lily's (Christel Khalil) quest to find the truth.

With Victor becoming curious as to what Aristotle could be up to next, he’s tasked Michael (Christian LeBlanc) with doing some digging. And in The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 3, Michael gives his boss a few big updates. Not only does Michael reveal to Victor that Aristotle reached out to Billy (Jason Thompson) for some unknown reason, but he also shares that he learned Nate (Sean Dominic) and Damian are brothers.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Michael and Victor also talk about the fact that Aristotle has a company named Arabesque, and Victor notes a connection between Arabesque and Glissade (it’s worth pointing out that both are terms that can refer to ballet positions). Trying to add all of this up, Victor predicts that Aristotle is actually Tucker.

Discussing this further, Michael mentions that Billy is Ashley’s (Eileen Davidson) brother and maybe Tucker’s working on an angle to get back in her good graces. Additionally, since Devon (Bryton James) owns Winters, it would make sense for Tucker to look into the company since his son is the CEO. Lastly, Michael and Victor discuss the connection Tucker has to Audra (Zuleyka Silver) who is now dating Nate. Since she crossed Tucker in the whole Glissade ordeal, if Tucker is Aristotle, then she probably has some revenge headed her way and so does Victor.

Having said all of that, whether Aristotle is Tucker or Cane (Daniel Goddard), which we think is a very strong possibility, we tend to believe Victor is going to be in for one heck of a fight, as it appears the future ownership of Chancellor may be at stake. Considering Aristotle has likely been plotting some nefarious scheme for a while, we think for now, he steps ahead of Victor. In order to stay that way, we can imagine him gearing up to make quite a decisive move against Victor.

Christian LeBlanc, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If we had to guess, Aristotle may move to set Victor back by going after Michael. In the very same episode, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) expressed her concerns to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that Michael’s blind loyalty to Victor would come back to bite her husband. Will she be proven right? While she was largely referring to Michael helping Victor take down Jack (Peter Bergman), who’s to say her foreboding words didn’t have broader implications?

It’s in the realm of possibility that Aristotle sees taking Michael off the chessboard would greatly hinder Victor. Michael is Victor’s savvy attorney and fixer. Heck, if this were a mafia film, Michael would be considered the consigliere to Victor’s don. Michael often goes outside of the realm of what’s completely legal to help his boss. So what if Aristotle sets a trap for Michael to get proof that Michael has done something illegal or at least unethical? Michael could then be looking at jail or disbarment, which would greatly hinder his career and his ability to help Victor.

For now, this is just a theory we have about Michael, but we doubt a scene where Lauren begs Nikki for help protecting her husband was placed on TV in vain.