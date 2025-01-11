I have to say, this character from The Young and the Restless is blowing me away lately

There’s a lot going on when it comes to The Young and the Restless these days. Ian (Ray Wise) is pretending to be the picture of reformation while plotting against Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and her new family. Jordan (Colleen Zenk) kidnapped Sharon (Sharon Case) and is itching to torment Claire (Hayley Erin) and the Newmans. And Nate (Sean Dominic) is finally connecting with a brother he didn’t know existed until a few months ago. However, in the midst of all this drama and chaos, I can’t help but be drawn to the one and only Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott).

At the tail end of 2024, I commended Scott for delivering one of the best performances of the year on the soap as Nikki spiraling in her sobriety, coming only second to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) struggling with dissociative identity disorder. Scott was truly captivating to watch, and we can only hope some gold hardware comes her way (*cough, cough Daytime Emmys). Having said that, I find myself still applauding Scott’s Nikki to kick off 2025; but this time, it has less to do with a storyline.

I won’t pretend to be a style expert, but Nikki is killing it lately in a trend that actually started with a new haircut that debuted as 2024 was wrapping up. The shorter do has given her a fresh new look, and I’m compelled to give it two thumbs up. Additionally, it was just the first step in her style evolution.

Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Has anyone else noticed her wardrobe is different these days? Of course you all have as fans of the show. The Newman matriarch has become the chicest person in Genoa City, and it’s Summer (Allison Lanier) who works for Marchetti. It’s almost as if when Nikki became the boss of Chancellor, thanks to Victor (Eric Braeden), she decided to transform into a new Nikki. Take a peek at her latest look:

Melody Thomas Scott, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now admittedly, this outfit may speak to fans of the Janet Jackson Rhythm Nation era. But hey, I admire the fact that Nikki isn’t in the usual “stuffy” work attire. I’m just hoping that this revamped style continues and is paired with more powerful performances and storylines in the very near future.

