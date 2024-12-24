The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor’s approval of Victoria and Cole becomes the kiss of death for the couple?

In the history of The Young and the Restless’ Victor (Eric Braeden) being Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) father, he rarely approves of her choice in men.

He wasn’t a fan of her relationship with Cole (J. Eddie Peck) decades ago, her marriage to Ryan (Scott Reeves), any of her marriages to Billy (Jason Thompson), her fling with Nate (Sean Dominic) and the list goes on. So call us shocked when Victor pulled Cole to the side during the Newman Christmas celebration in The Young and the Restless episode airing on December 23 and gave Cole his approval to date his daughter.

Keep in mind, this approval comes after months of Victor demanding Cole stay away from Victoria after Cole and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) forced his hand turning Jordan (Colleen Zenk) into the police. Victor’s warnings did nothing to stop the #Vole train, but Cole likely had to keep an eye open for Victor sabotaging his romance, as Cole knows that’s something The Mustache isn’t above doing.

But now that the Newman patriarch’s disapproval is behind them, Victoria and Cole should be ready to kick things up a notch. Are wedding bells in their future? That’s certainly possible. However, we’re more focused on the prospect of gloom and doom falling on the couple instead.

Eric Braeden, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

The last time Victor gave his official seal of approval for one of Victoria’s love interests, it was for her marriage to Ashland Locke (Robert Newman). Of course, that marriage ended in disaster as Ashland proved to be a fraud, attempted to take over Newman Enterprises and put Victoria in a life-threatening situation that Nick (Joshua Morrow) had to save her from. While we don’t think Cole is as duplicitous as Ashland by any means, the same can’t be said about his certifiable Aunt Jordan.

Jordan is back on the loose and out for revenge, and we have a hunch she may become even more dangerous this time around. In her previous quests to torture the Newmans, her plans amounted to her destroying Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) sobriety and various kidnappings of Genoa City residents. But now that she’s more obsessed than ever with getting payback, we think things can turn murderous, and Cole may become a victim.

Lending to our Jordan murder theory is the fact that she’s already killed in recent months. She’s responsible for Heather’s (Vail Bloom) death and she almost took out Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). We have every reason to believe Jordan would try to commit another homicide if the move made sense for her.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Colleen Zenk, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Then when you add the fact that Victor finally gave Victoria and Cole his official endorsement, which may prove to be the kiss of death for the pair, we can’t rightfully think of any relationship obstacles facing them other than Jordan.

Now if we had to guess, Jordan probably won’t intentionally set out to kill Cole. He’s still technically her nephew. However, she may try to get rid of Victor or Victoria, and should that prove to be the case, it’s not hard to see Cole putting his life on the line to stop her. He may get caught in the crossfire and find himself wrestling with death thanks to his aunt. Cole fighting for his life after a heroic move would devastate Victoria and Claire. Furthermore, if he were to die due to his injuries, either one of these ladies may go on their own quest for revenge and finally kill Jordan for all she’s done over the years. We’d put our money on Victoria.

So what do you think? Is #Vole doomed? Will the couple make it down the aisle or will Jordan come in like a wrecking ball to their romance?